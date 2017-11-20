SweetHearts Hair Launches the Volumiser Hot Tool

STOKE-ON-TRENT, England, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SweetHearts Hair has launched its Volumiser hot tool - an innovative product designed to add volume and texture to any hairstyle. This is the first electrical product in the company's haircare range and addresses the current consumer desire for the 80s-inspired textured hair, as seen on the runway.

Key features of the Volumiser hot tool include multi-depth plates, which add volume with barely visible waves. The plates are ceramic-coated and can be used down the entire length of the hair. It also has variable heat control, a three-pin plug, and universal voltage.

It provides a much better base on which to produce long-lasting hairstyles. This is a great tool for all hair types but works especially well on fine hair. It decreases the reliance on back-combing and texturising.

The SweetHearts Volumiser now sits alongside the company's best-selling signature detangler spray, which now sells worldwide in 56 countries.

The founder of SweetHearts Hair, Beth Belshaw, said:

"Over the years of working as a wedding hair stylist, I can honestly say that the Volumiser hot tool is something that I would never leave home without. I have used it on toddlers, all the way up to more mature ladies. I hope you love my Volumiser as much as I loved creating it."

The SweetHearts Volumiser is available to purchase from November 2017.

About SweetHearts

SweetHearts Hair was founded by hairstylist and mother of two, Beth Belshaw. Although not from a hairdressing background, Beth began her career watching hair tutorial videos to inspire new styles for her children. Building a large following on social media, (2.4m followers combined) she has also developed a haircare range including her signature detangler spray. The SweetHearts Hair company specialises in online tutorials on YouTube, Instagram & Facebook.

