360 Blockchain Inc. Issues Shareholder Update Letter

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / Mr. George Tsafalas, President & Chief Executive Officer of 360 Blockchain Inc. ("360" or the "Company") (CNSX: CODE; FRA: C5B; OTC PINK: BKLLF), a blockchain technology investment company, has issued an important letter to shareholders.

Dear 360 Blockchain Inc. Shareholders:

I would like to take the opportunity to provide an update on the Company's recent growth initiatives that we have taken, all with a focus on increasing shareholder value. Over the previous month, we have advanced on multiple fronts including the launch of our 360 Blockchain brand, our acquisition letters of intent and joint venture arrangement, our participation as a sponsor and presenter at the Monaco Growth Forum Blockchain Summit, and the recent formation of our 360 Blockchain USA subsidiary.

At 360, we believe blockchain technology will radically transform how business is conducted - delivering security, cost savings, and efficiencies on an unprecedented scale. By investing capital and expertise, we aim to accelerate the development and application of public and private blockchain technologies.

360's Recent Highlights

On October 4th, name changed to 360 Blockchain Inc. (CSE: CODE), with the goal of empowering blockchain technologies with capital and experience to create exponential value

On October 16th, the Company closed its over-subscribed non-brokered private placement at $.06 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000

Sponsored and presented at the Monaco Growth Forums' Blockchain Summit, held October 17th & 19th in London and Monaco

The Company opened an office in Silicon Valley on October 17th

Mr. Jeff Koyen appointed as a Strategic Advisor on October 31st

On November 2nd, 360 Blockchain Inc. executes non-binding letter of intent to acquire 60% of Silicon Valley-based SV Crypto Lab

360 Blockchain Inc. and NOS Blockchain Inc. joint venture announced on November 8th with $100,000 investment, securing first right of refusal for NOS Blockchain technologies

On November 10th, SV CryptoLab enters contracts to mine Ethereum and Zcash, two of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies

360 Blockchain USA subsidiary formed on November 16th to focus on US blockchain technology opportunities

360 is actively pursuing early stage blockchain technology investment opportunities. Our expanding reach through our 360 Blockchain USA subsidiary, will allow us to advance our investment strategy and also embark on specific cryptocurrency mining opportunities, in addition to bringing top flight talent onto our team at the management and governance levels.

Building on our letter of intent with SV CryptoLab and our joint venture with NOS Blockchain Inc., 360 is intent on building a portfolio of interests in blockchain technologies that will provide our shareholders with the opportunity to participate in a revolutionary technological advancement.

Sincerely,

George Tsafalas, President & CEO, 360 Blockchain Inc.

About 360 Blockchain Inc.

Our Mission:

To empower blockchain technologies with capital and experience to create exponential value.

Company Description:

360 Blockchain Inc. has an all-around view to accelerate the development and application of revolutionary blockchain technologies by investing capital and expertise. We are founded on the belief that blockchain technology, essentially a distributed ledger which is transparent and incorruptible, has the potential to transform the way business is conducted, delivering security, cost savings and efficiency gains not seen before in our internet connected world. 360 Blockchain will be focused on identifying and empowering blockchain technologies applying to crypto-currencies, smart contracts, eSports, data management, the internet of things, equity trading, privacy applications and beyond.

For further information, please contact:

Joe Bleackley

Investor Relations

Telephone: 1 (778) 806-5150

E-mail: IR@360blockchaininc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "intends," "targets," "aims," "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may," "could," "should," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: 360 Blockchain Inc.