AI Loogoos at CHTF 2017: It is so much more than a robot

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence is sweeping every corner ofhuman society. All kinds of robots can be seen at every exhibition at the China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) 2017, staged in the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center from November 16 to 21.

Intelligent home care robots and other smart solutions appeared and became available to families that need help with caring and schooling due to various reasons.

The Home Nurse: Moln is a 24 hour non-stop temperature monitor. With its help, parents will have full awareness of the baby's body temperature and the indoor temperature. The idea of Moln is to lessen the need toworry and providebetter care with the help of innovative technology.

The Guardian: QILO is a robot capable of schooling, communication and long distance interaction. It has a huge storage of information on preschool education and can provide schooling according to the schedule preset by the parents. Its intelligent audio system enables it to conduct conversation with the children.

Underwater robots can not only step in and take on the dangerous missions underwater but add so much fun to our daily life.

The Patrol Police for Water Pollution: Little Mercury, the underwater robot can reach a depth of 50 meters. It is a 24 hour on-duty water police robot, who can monitor the waters ecological environment. It also possesses the amazing ability of underwater filming, sampling and data collecting.

The growth of intelligent manufacturing will escalate and intertwine further withinternet technology. Greener and smarter, it is the intelligent manufacturing.