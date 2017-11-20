JA Solar has signed an agreement to cancel its listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange and go private in an all-cash transaction.The Chinese vertically integrated solar group described the deal - which involves the merger of JASO Holdings and its wholly owned units JASO Parent and JASO Acquisition - as "definitive." The new merger plan will be finalized in the first quarter of 2018.The current plan dates back to June, when Baofeng Jin - chairman and chief executive of JA Solar - first revealed his intention to buy all of the company's outstanding shares in a revised version of a takeover bid from 2015. Upon completion of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...