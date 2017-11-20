The two projects, which were awarded a long-term PPA in Mexico's second power auction held in 2016, have received financial support of $294 million.

Mexico's development bank (Banca de desarrollo) has provided a total of $294 million in funds for the financial closing of two large-scale PV projects that Mexican developer Zumar Energía is planning to build in the states of Chihuahua and Sonora.

According to a press release from the local Department of Energy (Sener), the financing was provided by the Banca de desarrollo through Banobras, Nafin and North American Development Bank.

One of the two projects, which were both selected by the Sener in Mexico's second power auction held in 2016, will be located in Hermosillo, Sonora. The Orejana solar park will have a capacity of 158 MW and a required investment ...

