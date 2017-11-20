Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List
Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List.
The following changes have been made:
1. The EUA can only be used as collateral from 6 days prior to the expiration day until the settlement day. 2. Updates of haircuts:
Collateral Type Current value after haircut New value after haircut Change EUA 90,0% 80,0% -10,0%
The changes will be effective 2017-11-20
For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com .
Nasdaq Derivatives Markets
Clearing Risk Management
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653754
