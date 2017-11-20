Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 59/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 20 November 2017













Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 46



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 46:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 32,195,000 7,915,816,960 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 November 2017 175,000 239.77 41,959,750 -------------------- 14 November 2017 175,000 236.14 41,324,500 -------------------- 15 November 2017 177,000 233.75 41,373,750 -------------------- 16 November 2017 178,000 233.76 41,609,280 -------------------- 17 November 2017 175,000 235.12 41,146,000 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 46 880,000 207,413,280 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 33,075,000 8,123,230,240 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 35,148,189 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 3.75% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653760