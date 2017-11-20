New locations will help Invicara serve growing demand to leverage BIM data for the building lifecycle

Invicara, provider of transformative solutions for building information modeling (BIM), today announced it has opened offices in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company's flagship product, BIM Assure, will help ensure compliance to the UK BIM mandate, provide better access to BIM models, and help owners streamline transitions to building operations, leveraging complete, reliable, digital handover.

"We are thrilled to start operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland to better serve our clients in these regions," says Anand Mecheri, CEO of Invicara. "Our local teams are well equipped to enable project teams to collect, verify and validate, valuable building information and progressively aggregate them in BIM to ensure a seamless data handover prior to building occupancy."

The decision to open offices in the new regions was based on traction the company had gained through working with multiple clients in the UK and Ireland. Organizations such as IPUT, Trinity College Dublin and Ballymore Group, already use BIM Assure to get BIM models that have rich, high quality data, that meet their expectations.

"We have adopted BIM Assure at IPUT, as our platform of choice to get visibility to BIM deliverables and help us get data we need from design and construction teams to efficiently operate and maintain our buildings," says Tom Costello, Head of Construction at IPUT, Chairman, National Pediatric Hospital Development Board. "In addition to new construction projects, we expect BIM Assure to help us progressively digitize our estate of buildings to create a uniform standard of care across all our properties, new and existing."

The UK and Ireland teams are comprised of in-country account management, consulting services, and customer-support teams. In addition, Invicara have deployed BIM Assure on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud in Ireland, in addition to their existing deployment in the US that serves customers in the Americas.

Invicara develops and markets BIM Assure, a collaborative, cloud solution that unlocks BIM data and helps entire project teams collaborate on data, the "I" in BIM. BIM Assure's intelligent rules help users to quickly identify and resolve issues to improve BIM quality and sync the corrections back to the source model. In addition, the easy-to-use Web app provides a common BIM environment that lets architects, engineers, contractors, and owners (AECO) share models and manage data, creating new opportunities to streamline design and construction workflows and improve project delivery.

