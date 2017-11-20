Klimt Foundation Developing Comprehensive Object Database on Gustav Klimt

VIENNA, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- The world's first virtual resource dedicated to Gustav Klimt to go online from March 2018

Along with the Jugendstil artist's painterly oeuvre, his drawings, autographs and photographs, the openly accessible online research portal will offer information on Klimt's private and public life within the socio-political network of the era of "Vienna 1900".

The artist Gustav Klimt embodies an era which continues to fascinate and resonate to this day. This world of Viennese Modernism with all its phenomena and personalities will be documented online by the Klimt Foundation's Gustav Klimt Database from March 2018. The platform affords interesting insights into manifold facets of the famous painter's life and times. The first phase of the project focuses on the artist's personal correspondence and the comprehensive portrait and amateur photographs taken of and around this pioneer of Viennese Modernism. These personal aspects are presented in the context of his painterly oeuvre.

"The Gustav Klimt Database is a digital research platform providing the first virtual record of the artist with which we can readily accommodate new research and offer an overview of extensive worldwide research at the press of a button," as Sandra Tretter and Peter Weinhäupl from the Klimt Foundation explain.

In March 2018, the year that marks the 100th anniversary of Gustav Klimt's death, the first part of the database will be made available to Klimt enthusiasts and researchers at klimt-database.com, while the second part will be presented ahead of Klimt's birthday on 14th July.

The Gustav Klimt | Wien 1900 Private Foundation

The non-profit private foundation was founded in 2013. The aim of the Klimt Foundation is to preserve and research the life and oeuvre of the artist Gustav Klimt (1862-1918) as well as the movement of Jugendstil and Classical Modernism prevalent in Vienna around 1900, which was decisively shaped by Klimt, and to highlight the importance that this era continues to have for Austria's cultural development. Working in an independent and interdisciplinary manner, the Klimt Foundation acts as lender to Austrian and international museums, as editor of its own publication series - Edition Klimt & Edition Klimt Research - and as a cooperation partner for numerous research and exhibition projects.

For questions and further information, please contact:

Mag. Barbara Aschenbrenner, MAS

Gustav Klimt | Wien 1900 - Privatstiftung

Breite Gasse 4

1070 Wien

+43(0)1-890-98-18

presse@klimt-foundation.com

