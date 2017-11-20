Elena Baturina's Think-tank BE OPEN Launches a Global Open Call Together with the Mayor's Fund for London

LONDON, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropistElena Baturina, is launching its next global open call across social media together with the Mayor's Fund for London, a social mobility charity. The open call named BEOPENDesignCity is inspired by the City Pitch Leadership Programme held in 2017 and 2018 by the Mayor's Fund for London in cooperation with BE OPEN.

The open call invites people globally to share visual pieces depicting what they love about their cities, what they would like to preserve or add, as well as any other ideas of what could be improved in their everyday urban lives.

By this open call BE OPEN and MFL encourage everyone to look around their cities through their own lens, capture those moments that make you in love with your city, or suggest ideas that will make it even better, and share the relevant visuals via Instagram with the BEOPENDesignCity or BEOPENCityPitch hashtags.

The contest is open for submissions tillDecember 20, 2017. The winner will be selected by the members of BE OPEN and MFL from a shortlist of submissions with the highest ratings of likes by Instagram users. The winner will receiveEUR300.

City Pitch Leadership Programme empowers young Londoners to step up as leaders and make a difference in their community. The experience provides 8-16 year olds with the opportunity to plan and launch a social action project, whilst helping them to develop their leadership, project management and communication skills. Finalist schools will be given the opportunity to pitch their project idea to a panel of judges at City Hall, to win funding of up to £1500.

The Mayor's Fund for London is a social mobility charity that empowers young Londoners from disadvantaged backgrounds to acquire the skills and opportunities they need to secure employment, climb the career ladder and escape the threat of poverty. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is our patron. Our charitable activities focus on wellbeing, skills, employment and enterprise. In 2016, we supported 31,574 young Londoners across all 33 boroughs working in partnership with 325 schools, 220 employers and 78 charities, social enterprises, and local authorities.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation through a system of conferences, competitions, exhibitions, master classes and cultural events.