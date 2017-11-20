Enopace Biomedical Voted # 1 Medical Innovation Company

CAESAREA, Israel, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EnopaceSelected as 2017's TopMedical Innovation Companyby World Leading Cardiologists and Industry Professionals atTCTinColorado

Enopace Biomedical, developer of minimally invasive, implantable endovascular neuromodulation therapies for heart failure patients, announced today that it has been voted the 2017 # 1 Medical Innovation company by world leading cardiologists and industry professionals in the annual Shark Tank Innovation Competition. The voting took place at the Transcatheter Interventional Therapeutics (TCT) Congress held 29thOctober to 2ndNovember in Denver, Colorado. The TCT Congress is the world's largest, and most important educational conference in interventional cardiovascular medicine and showcases the latest advances in current therapies and clinical research.

With more than 20 million patients in Europe and in the United States, heart failure is associated with tremendously high healthcare costs and remains the largest unmet clinical need in the cardiovascular world. Enopace, founded by Rainbow Medical, has developed an endovascular neuromodulation technology that increases cardiac efficiency by reducing the workload on the heart, thereby treating patients who suffer from congestive heart failure (CHF).

Out of 60 companies reviewed by TCT conference attendees, 8 were selected to present their technologies in a showcase and 3 were selected as finalists. The 3 finalists underwent two days of presentations and Q&A sessions attended by a panel of leading cardiologists and industry professionals, and Enopace emerged with the title of # 1 medical innovation for 2017.

"After a gruelling review process, we were thrilled to be honoured with this prestigious accolade," said Amir Dagan, CEO of Enopace. "This is a validation of our unique, innovative approach for the treatment of Congestive Heart Failure patients."

Efi Cohen Arazi, CEO of Rainbow Medical investment group, added:"This award is a great validation of the Enopace technology and its approach to treating Congestive Heart Failure." According to Arazi, Rainbow Medical "will continue to invest in game changer solutions for sizable unmet market needs, such as Enopace."

About Enopace Biomedical

Enopace Biomedical Ltd. is developing an innovative device to treat heart failure patients. Enopace's technology consists of a minimally invasive, implantable neurostimulation device that increases cardiac efficiency by reducing left ventricular workload. The company, which is headquartered in Caesarea in Israel, was founded by Rainbow Medical (http://www.rainbowmd.com).

About Rainbow Medical

Rainbow Medical (http://www.rainbowmd.com) is a unique private operational investment company that seeds and grows start-up companies developing breakthrough medical devices invented by Yossi Gross, in a diverse range of medical fields. By addressing significant unmet market needs, Rainbow Medical seeks to improve people's lives and generate exceptional returns for its shareholders.

