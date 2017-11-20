Due to technical disturbances, hidden orders in issuing auctions on the Danish mortgage bond market may be visible to other participants. Investigation is ongoing.
Affected market:
-- Nasdaq Copenhagen Fixed Income
For trading information please contact:
Trading Operations + 46 8 405 7360 tradingoperations@nasdaq.com
For technical questions please contact:
Technical Support + 46 8 405 6750 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
