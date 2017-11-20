In the period 13 November 2017 to 17 November 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 5.4 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 199.3 million were bought back, equivalent to 66.4 % of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 46:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 13 November 2017 21,951 66.50 1,459,742 14 November 2017 9,756 66.00 643,896 15 November 2017 17,073 66.50 1,135,355 16 November 2017 17,073 66.79 1,140,306 17 November 2017 14,634 67.50 987,795 Accumulated during the period 80,487 66.68 5,367,093 Accumulated under the share 3,341,460 59.65 199,331,598 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 5,687,189 own shares, equivalent to 3.4% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Detailed transaction data





13 November 14 November 15 November 16 November 17 November 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 21.951 66,50 9.756 66,00 17.073 66,50 17.073 66,79 14.634 67,50 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 21.951 66,50 9.756 66,00 17.073 66,50 17.073 66,79 14.634 67,50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



13 November 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 21.951 66,50 ---------------------------------------------- 9.000 66,50 XCSE 20171113 16:45:16.892032 12.951 66,50 XCSE 20171113 16:48:56.400307



14 November 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 9.756 66,00 ---------------------------------------------- 2.000 66,00 XCSE 20171114 10:52:06.430943 325 66,00 XCSE 20171114 13:50:44.841689 200 66,00 XCSE 20171114 13:50:44.841689 1.475 66,00 XCSE 20171114 13:50:44.841689 5.756 66,00 XCSE 20171114 16:39:58.831987



15 November 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.073 66,50 ---------------------------------------------- 932 66,50 XCSE 20171115 9:07:41.057411 1.000 66,50 XCSE 20171115 9:07:42.210320 68 66,50 XCSE 20171115 9:07:42.389423 732 66,50 XCSE 20171115 9:15:38.790916 116 66,50 XCSE 20171115 9:15:38.790916 34 66,50 XCSE 20171115 9:15:38.790916 584 66,50 XCSE 20171115 9:15:38.790916 1.534 66,50 XCSE 20171115 9:15:38.790916 2.000 66,50 XCSE 20171115 9:25:38.862806 10.073 66,50 XCSE 20171115 16:19:22.517099



16 November 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17.073 66,79 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 66,50 XCSE 20171116 11:15:05.904201 2.000 66,50 XCSE 20171116 11:44:41.903427 2.000 67,00 XCSE 20171116 14:48:19.100087 1.590 67,00 XCSE 20171116 16:19:01.328367 410 67,00 XCSE 20171116 16:19:07.154668 10.073 66,79 XCSE 20171116 16:20:21.141737



17 November 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 14.634 67,50 ---------------------------------------------- 4.832 67,50 XCSE 20171117 16:37:31.240640 1.168 67,50 XCSE 20171117 16:37:31.240640 8.634 67,50 XCSE 20171117 17:01:18.058588



