

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the euro advanced against its key counterparts in early European deals on Monday.



The euro climbed to 1.1800 against the greenback, 132.46 against the yen, 0.8903 against the pound and 1.1671 against the franc, from its early 6-day low of 1.1722, more than 2-month low of 131.17, weekly lows of 0.8872 and 1.1591, respectively.



The single currency bounced off to 1.5573 against the aussie, 1.7247 against the kiwi and 1.5056 against the loonie, from its early low of 1.5506, 4-day lows of 1.7160 and 1.4987, respectively.



If the euro rises further, it may find resistance around 1.19 against the greenback, 135.00 against the yen, 0.90 against the pound, 1.18 against the franc, 1.60 against the aussie, 1.74 against the kiwi and 1.52 against the loonie.



