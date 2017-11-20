Owing to technical issues, today's auction in ISIN DK000950300-5 (1% SDO Jan 2019) closing for bidding at 10:30am CET through Nasdaq Copenhagen's auction submarket "136 - CPH Auctions" have been suspended.



A new auction date and time will be announced as soon as possible.



For more details, please refer to the Stock Exchange Announcement released on 3 November 2017: "Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions".



Questions Questions relating to the bond sale and technical matters may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, First Vice President, tel +45 44 55 11 66.



https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653781