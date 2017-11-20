As a consequence of the completion of the offering of shares in Orphazyme A/S, cf. today's announcement from Orphazyme, the total share capital of Orphazyme will be admitted to trading and official listing in the company's permanent ISIN DK0060910917. The new shares in the offering and new shares due to exercise of Pre-IPO warrants have been registered by the Danish Business Authority.



The changes will take effect as per 21 November 2017 and will be implemented in the existing orderbook (145804) which was set up in connection with the admittance to trading of temporary purchase certificates in a temporary ISIN. The orderbook will be flushed due to the changes.



ISIN: DK0060910917 * --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Orphazyme * --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 19,928,184 shares (DKK 19,928,184)* --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: EUR 750,000 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Number of Transactions: 200 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name/Symbol: ORPHA * --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 145804 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities intraday cross CCP / 14 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no XCSE Other Equities / 229 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE --------------------------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Ja ---------------------------------------------------------------------------



* Change compared to Nasdaq exchange notices of 6 and 16 November 2017



Please notice that the last day of trading temporary purchase certificates in the temporary ISIN DK0060911055 (ORPHA TEMP) is today, 20 November 2017.



Admittance to trading and official listing



Following today's announcement from Orphazyme A/S on the completion of the offering, please be informed that Orphazyme A/S now meets the conditions to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 16 November 2017. In the Nasdaq trading system INET, the note code "WI" will be removed from the orderbook.



