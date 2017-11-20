Established Corporate Finance Lawyer Markus Bauman Joins as Partner in London

Goodwin announced today that Markus Bauman has joined the firm's London office as a partner in its Technology and Life Sciences practices. Bauman practices in both the U.S. and Europe, with a focus on advising technology and life sciences clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171120005264/en/

Markus Bauman joins Goodwin's international technology and life sciences platform as a partner in the London office (Photo: Business Wire)

"Goodwin's global strategy is to build on the strength of the firm's key practice areas including technology and life sciences wherever we see opportunities to better serve our clients," said David Evans, Goodwin's Chair of European Offices. "As part of this strategy, we are delighted to welcome Markus to the Goodwin partnership in London, where his broad range of experience and strong relationships with leading technology companies, exit-ready start-ups and leading venture capital firms will complement our current offering as we continue to build our international technology and life sciences platform."

"Goodwin's technology and life sciences platform in the U.S. is already incredibly strong, and we have been seeing increasing client demand for our services in the U.K. and continental Europe," said John Egan, Co-Chair of Goodwin's Technology and Life Sciences Practice. "Markus' appointment signals the extension of Goodwin's premier technology and life sciences brand into Europe, beginning with the London office. Markus' substantial capital markets and transactional experience in both the U.K. and Germany will be a great benefit to European technology and life science companies, investors and entrepreneurs looking to access international capital markets and expand through acquisitions and late stage financings."

Bauman specializes in corporate finance, including equity and debt offerings, and mergers and acquisitions. He represents investment banks, public companies, financial sponsors, investors, emerging growth companies and other market participants in both public and private cross-border transactions. Bauman advises clients in a variety of equity and debt offerings, including U.S.-registered and 144A/Reg. S, initial public offerings, rights, private placements, and investment grade and high-yield bonds. He also advises clients on U.S. securities laws, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and compliance.

Bauman is highly recognized by Chambers Global for his work on German transactions with U.S. law aspects, and is regarded as a foreign expert on capital markets. He is also ranked as a leading lawyer for M&A by Legal 500 UK

Bauman is admitted to practice in New York and is a registered foreign lawyer in England and Wales. He can be reached at mbauman@goodwinlaw.com and +44.207.447.4832.

With more than 180 lawyers, Goodwin's Technology Companies practice is one of the largest and most recognized technology practices in the U.S. Consistently rated in the top five most active of all law firms for venture capital, IPOs and M&A, Goodwin draws on its deep experience and network of clients and investors to provide the most effective and efficient counsel for today's emerging companies. Goodwin supports clients at all stages of the corporate life cycle with legal advisory services ranging from company formation, IP protection, licensing, commercial agreements and venture financing to IPOs, M&A, corporate governance, board matters and more.

Goodwin's Life Sciences Practice is deeply experienced in corporate governance, financing and M&A transactions, collaborations and licensing, regulatory matters, and intellectual property law. It was recently named "Practice Group of the Year" by Law360, which called Goodwin "a top choice for high-profile pharmaceutical clients, particularly in licensing deals, mergers and acquisitions, and initial public offerings." Goodwin has been consistently recognized by U.S. News and World Report Best Lawyers as "Biotech Firm of Year."

About Goodwin

At Goodwin, we use law to achieve unprecedented results for our clients. Our 1,000 plus lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigations and world-class advisory services in the financial, life sciences, private equity, real estate, and technology industries. We partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility and ambition. To learn more, visit us at www.goodwinlaw.com and follow us on Twitter at @goodwinlaw and on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171120005264/en/

Contacts:

Goodwin

Konstantin Shishkin, +1 212-459-7176

kshishkin@goodwinlaw.com