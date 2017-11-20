Russian Retailer Lenta Joins EMD, Europe's Leading Buying and Marketing Group

PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EMD -Membership brings new sourcing opportunities for Lenta

Strong presence in Russia strengthens EMD international market position

Russian retailer Lenta is a new member of the European Marketing Distribution (EMD) AG, the leading European buying alliance. The new EMD member Lenta, with headquarters in St. Petersburg, is one of the leading retailers in Russia with a market presence of 214 hypermarkets in 79 cities across Russia and 71 supermarkets across the country. The retailer has an annual turnover of 4.5 billion euro and employs about 40.400 people.

Thanks to its new EMD membership, Lenta will increase its sourcing capabilities, generating significant savings from its supply chain which will be reinvested in strengthening Lenta's customer proposition.

As a member of EMD, which operates in 22 countries, Lenta will have valuable resources in transnational goods procurement at its disposal. Additionally, it will be possible to obtain marketing-synergies and new options for the European brand and private label activities.

Lenta's Chief Executive Officer Jan Dunning: "We are extremely pleased to be henceforth a member of the strong and partnership-based EMD community. Our company's sales opportunities will benefit additionally from it. EMD offers us many product ranges and marketing instruments which will enable us to further accelerate our customer-oriented growth in the Russian market. "

For all manufacturers operating in the field of Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), the added partnership with Lenta opens up new opportunities.

About Lenta

Lenta is the largest hypermarket chain in Russia and the country's fourth largest retail chain. The Company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg. Lenta operates 214 hypermarkets in 79 cities across Russia and 71 supermarkets in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg and the Central region with a total of approximately 1,282,520 m2 of selling space. The average Lenta hypermarket store has selling space of approximately 5,700 m2. The average Lenta supermarket store has selling space of approximately 900 m2. The Company operates seven owned distribution centres.

Lenta's largest shareholders include TPG Capital and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, both of which are committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance. Lenta is listed on the London Stock Exchange and on the Moscow Exchange.

About EMD

EMD is represented in 20 European countries as well as in Australia and New Zealand. The associated group cooperates in buying private label products all over the world and negotiating agreements with the producers of branded products at a transnational level. Founded in 1989, EMD is the leading buying group in Europe and represents in Europe and Russia a cumulated consumer turnover of approx. 184 billion euros.

EMD is acknowledged by the industry as a performing and efficient partner in sourcing and developing business together since 1989.

The following member companies of European Marketing Distribution (EMD) highlight in the best possible way the benefits of a close cooperation in 22 countries:

United Kingdom: ASDA Finland: Tuko Logistics Netherlands: Superunie Sweden: Axfood Germany: MARKANT AG Denmark: Dagrofa France: Groupe Casino Czech Republic: MARKANT Switzerland: MARKANT Syntrade Slovakia: MARKANT Spain: Euromadi Iberica Poland: Kaufland Portugal: EuromadiPort Croatia: Kaufland Austria: MARKANT Österreich Romania: Kaufland Italy: ESD Italia Bulgaria: Kaufland Norway: Unil/Norges Gruppen Russia: Lenta Australia: Woolworths Ltd. New Zealand: Woolworths Ltd.