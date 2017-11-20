Direct Equity International: Direct Equity Acquires Digital Services Company Green Touch Awareness

THOUSAND OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2017 / Direct Equity International. (OTC:DEQI), is proud to announce that it has acquired Digital Services, Marketing, and Brand Management company Green Touch Awareness. www.GreenTouchAwareness.com.

Direct Equity International, Inc CEO Robert Milstein stated, "We are excited to have the opportunity to secure Green Touch Awareness as a DEQI subsidiary, and also welcome Eli Tobias as Vice President of Direct Equity International, Inc." www.linkedin.com/in/elitobias/

Green Touch Awareness markets its clients' Image, Products, and Brands via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social marketing venues. Operating over 500 in-house MJ niched Facebook Pages (for example www.facebook.com/TheMaryJaneCookbook), Green Touch Awareness has a potential outreach of over 3 million views per month on Facebook, in addition to other social media outlets. Green Touch Awareness President Eli Tobias said, "we are thrilled to have the good fortune to now compete at this level in the Cannabis space, and believe that our experience and proprietary network - started in 2009 - gives us an advantage and enables us to be top producers for our clients' digital awareness needs."

Along with social media management and marketing services, Green Touch Awareness provides full-service branding, web development, and online presence management services to clients in the Cannabis, Hemp, Green Energy and Healthy Living industries.

Another main focus of Green Touch Awareness is internet real estate - Green Touch Awareness has the exclusive license to over 3,000 domain names, predominantly in the Cannabis and Hemp space. Green Touch Awareness believes these internet properties will be valuable in providing branding and marketing services for its clients as it develops each domain into fully-functioning websites focused on traffic generation, and in turn sales leads and advertisement views. The list of these domains can be seen at www.4cannabis.com and www.GreenTouch.guru.

Direct Equity International, Inc., a professional game and application development company, is engaged in the business of developing and publishing video games and mobile software applications to gaming, healthcare, and financial sectors. www.DirectEquityInt.com

Green Touch Awareness is focused on in-house Business Incubation / Start-up and Project Development, as well as being a Digital Services Company providing Brand Management and Business-to-Business online and offline services to public, private, and non-profit companies. www.GreenTouchAwareness.com

