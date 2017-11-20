Online printer offering 15% discount on large parts of its product portfolio

The online print shop UNITEDPRINT SE, owner of renowned brands including print24.com, is reducing its prices in Switzerland by 15% until the end of the year. Customers will benefit from discounts on Top sellers such as Books, Calendars and Labels.

The reduced prices apply until the end of the year and also include products in the textile, packaging and advertising equipment categories. The online printer is not only granting its customers in Switzerland discounts on top-quality products from various categories, but is also offering extra fast delivery times. This means that customers will be able to receive many products within three days and for Priority shipping, within one day only.

"We're constantly working on making our range of products even more attractive by offering top-quality items at low prices. We are granting our customers in Switzerland a 15% discount until the end of the year, giving them the opportunity to benefit from the Christmas period", says Ali Jason Bazooband, Director of Innovation/Marketing at print24.com.

print24.com is a UNITEDPRINT SE brand, a global and innovation-oriented e-commerce company for print and media. As one of Europe's leading online print shops, UNITEDPRINT SE employs a staff of around 700 people and operates the renowned brands print24, Easyprint, Unitedprint, getprint, printwhat, FIRSTPRINT, DDK PRINT BIG, infowerk, and Unitedprint Shop Services (USS) in 26 locations worldwide (in Germany, 21 other European countries, and in Brazil, China, Canada, and the US). In addition to the standard printing products, Unitedprint provides its customers with high-quality products and services ranging from textile products, photo products, large-format, promo products, advertising equipment and catering supplies.

