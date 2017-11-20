

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 17-November-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/11/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,556,666.93 11.5235



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/11/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 30,823,227.58 15.6861



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 859,679.13 19.0397



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 17/11/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 13,613,637.20 18.1515



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 17/11/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 900000 USD 9,656,734.22 10.7297



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 4550000 USD 48,817,803.10 10.7292



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/11/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 3145000 EUR 40,805,793.32 12.9748



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 298,063.14 14.1935



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,203,034.96 16.8022



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 841000 EUR 14,266,275.50 16.9635



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 17/11/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,189,123.38 11.3893



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 17/11/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3640000 USD 63,711,768.51 17.5032



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 2100000 USD 40,699,420.78 19.3807



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 17/11/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,549,539.09 17.5076



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BDF16114 446000 EUR 6,575,026.63 14.7422



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 17/11/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 104000 EUR 1,570,991.02 15.1057



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 166000 EUR 2,726,021.77 16.4218



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,389,940.25 19.3047



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,802,669.59 17.0914



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 17/11/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 20,542,075.50 10.8688



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 17/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,330,387.97 19.0028



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 17/11/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 141000 USD 2,824,364.28 20.031



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 5,096,035.24 20.3841



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 17/11/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,370,929.89 17.9783



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,618,009.84 17.9776



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 17/11/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1500000 EUR 20,833,634.39 13.8891



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,983,875.56 19.8635



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 901000 EUR 15,325,549.19 17.0095



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 17/11/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 750010 GBP 8,625,361.09 11.5003



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 1651000 USD 33,270,794.01 20.1519



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 17/11/2017 IE00BVXC4854 13800000 USD 235,083,714.56 17.0351



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 315000 USD 5,736,881.93 18.2123



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/11/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 1120000 GBP 6,191,320.63 5.528



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 17/11/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 1820000 USD 35,012,554.97 19.2377



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,067,824.13 16.4281



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,898,963.85 14.6074



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 81000 USD 1,489,543.96 18.3894



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 17/11/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 324,105.42 20.2566



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 17/11/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 260000 USD 5,342,809.77 20.5493



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 17/11/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 17,012,178.42 20.1328



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R24



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX