sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.11.2017 | 11:01
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

North America Conductive Silicone Market to 2022 - Market Expected to Reach $937 Million

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North America Conductive Silicone Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

North American conductive silicone market is projected to reach US$0.937 billion by 2022, increasing from US$0.697 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.09% during this period

Factors driving the growth of North America conductive silicone market are the presence of a large number of manufacturers and sustained process innovation in the region. The region witnesses high demand for conductive silicone for its sophisticated information and communication technology industry, advanced transportation and energy sector and its robust, life sciences, microelectronics, and aerospace verticals.

Even though North America is a mature market with limited growth potential, demand for its highly advanced technology and processes sustains the market growth and is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Segmentation

By Type

  • Silicone Elastomers
  • Silicone Gels
  • Silicone Resins
  • Others

By Application

  • Thermal Interface Materials (TIM)
  • Adhesives and Sealants
  • Encapsulants and Potting Compounds
  • Conformal Coatings
  • Others

By End-Use Industry

  • Communication and Technology
  • Automotive
  • Energy and Power
  • Construction
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Others

Key industry players in the Conductive Silicone market are DOW Corning Corporation, Bluestar Silicones, Momentive Performance Materials, Wacker Chemie AG and Shin-Etsu Chemical among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. North America Conductive Silicone Market Industry Overview

5. North America Conductive Silicone Market Forecast by Type (US$ Billion)

6. North America Conductive Silicone Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)

7. North America Conductive Silicone Market Forecast by End-Use Industry (US$ billion)

8. North America Conductive Silicone Forecast by Geography (US$ Billion)

9. Competitive Intelligence

10. Company Profiles

  • DOW Corning Corporation
  • Bluestar Silicones
  • Momentive Performance Materials
  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dwwpwx/north_america

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire