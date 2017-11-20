North America Conductive Silicone Market to 2022 - Market Expected to Reach $937 Million

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

North American conductive silicone market is projected to reach US$0.937 billion by 2022, increasing from US$0.697 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.09% during this period



Factors driving the growth of North America conductive silicone market are the presence of a large number of manufacturers and sustained process innovation in the region. The region witnesses high demand for conductive silicone for its sophisticated information and communication technology industry, advanced transportation and energy sector and its robust, life sciences, microelectronics, and aerospace verticals.



Even though North America is a mature market with limited growth potential, demand for its highly advanced technology and processes sustains the market growth and is expected to continue over the forecast period.



Segmentation



By Type

Silicone Elastomers

Silicone Gels

Silicone Resins

Others

By Application

Thermal Interface Materials (TIM)

Adhesives and Sealants

Encapsulants and Potting Compounds

Conformal Coatings

Others

By End-Use Industry

Communication and Technology

Automotive

Energy and Power

Construction

Media and Entertainment

Others

Key industry players in the Conductive Silicone market are DOW Corning Corporation, Bluestar Silicones, Momentive Performance Materials, Wacker Chemie AG and Shin-Etsu Chemical among others.



