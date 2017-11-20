North America Conductive Silicone Market to 2022 - Market Expected to Reach $937 Million

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "North America Conductive Silicone Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
North American conductive silicone market is projected to reach US$0.937 billion by 2022, increasing from US$0.697 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.09% during this period
Factors driving the growth of North America conductive silicone market are the presence of a large number of manufacturers and sustained process innovation in the region. The region witnesses high demand for conductive silicone for its sophisticated information and communication technology industry, advanced transportation and energy sector and its robust, life sciences, microelectronics, and aerospace verticals.
Even though North America is a mature market with limited growth potential, demand for its highly advanced technology and processes sustains the market growth and is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Segmentation
By Type
- Silicone Elastomers
- Silicone Gels
- Silicone Resins
- Others
By Application
- Thermal Interface Materials (TIM)
- Adhesives and Sealants
- Encapsulants and Potting Compounds
- Conformal Coatings
- Others
By End-Use Industry
- Communication and Technology
- Automotive
- Energy and Power
- Construction
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
Key industry players in the Conductive Silicone market are DOW Corning Corporation, Bluestar Silicones, Momentive Performance Materials, Wacker Chemie AG and Shin-Etsu Chemical among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. North America Conductive Silicone Market Industry Overview
5. North America Conductive Silicone Market Forecast by Type (US$ Billion)
6. North America Conductive Silicone Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)
7. North America Conductive Silicone Market Forecast by End-Use Industry (US$ billion)
8. North America Conductive Silicone Forecast by Geography (US$ Billion)
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
- DOW Corning Corporation
- Bluestar Silicones
- Momentive Performance Materials
- Wacker Chemie AG
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dwwpwx/north_america
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716