

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks extended losses from the previous session on Monday as the German political impasse continued to keep investors nervous.



'It is a day of deep reflection on how to go forward in Germany,' Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after her efforts to form a three-way coalition government have failed.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 12,984 in late opening deals after closing 0.4 percent lower on Friday.



Automaker Volkswagen edged up 0.7 percent on reports that it plans to invest over 34 billion euros over the next five years in new technologies.



Utility RWE rallied 3.5 percent. Reuters reported that the company was looking at ways to cut its stake in Innogy. Innogy shares were up over 1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX