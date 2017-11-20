Global Wood Plastic Composite Markets 2017-2022 - Focus on Construction, Automotive, Manufacturing & Others

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global wood plastic composite market is estimated to grow to US$6.173 billion by 2022 from US$4.351 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 7.25% over the forecast period

The major driving factors of the wood plastic composite market are some of the advantages which these plastic composites offer like low-maintenance, high-performance and low-cost building products that are eco-friendly and offer maintenance-free. The manufacturing segment has increased the demand for recyclable and biodegradable materials with superior mechanical strength, weight reduction, and fuel efficiency.

The demand for wood plastic composites has increased in the construction industry especially in decking and fencing applications. Moreover, Wood Plastic Composite act as a low cost and environment-friendly substitute as compared to the conventional plastic and steel components. Demand for Biobased products is rising in order to tackle environmental issues related to greenhouse gases and carbon emissions. Increasing research and development investments is also expected to supplement growth for Wood Plastic Composite Market globally.

Superior characteristics such as recyclability, thermal stability, and stiffness will ensure higher demand for Wood Plastic Composites in the forecasted period. One of the major factors limiting the growth of the market is the difficulty in estimating future demand mainly due to the economic slowdown in various regions globally. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate mainly due to increased construction activities and investments, especially in China and India.

Segmentation

By Type

Polyethylene

Polyvinylchloride

Polypropylene

Others

By Industry Vertical

Construction

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Trex Company, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Universal Forest Products, Fiberon, Timbertech, and Tamko Building Products among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Wood Plastic Composite Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)



6. Wood Plastic Composite Market Forecast by Industry (US$ billion)



7. Wood Plastic Composite Market by Geography (US$ billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



Trex Company

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

Universal Forest Products

Fiberon

Timbertech

Tamko Building Products

Axion International

Beologic

CertainTeed Corporation

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

