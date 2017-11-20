

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were subdued on Monday as the German political impasse continued to keep investors nervous.



'It is a day of deep reflection on how to go forward in Germany,' Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after her efforts to form a three-way coalition government have failed.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down about 0.1 percent at 5,314 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent on Friday.



Natixis shares fell nearly 2 percent after the bank launched new targets for its strategic plan.



Shares of DBV Technologies soared 13 percent after the company announced positive topline results from the Phase III REALISE trial of Viaskin Peanut for the treatment of Peanut-Allergic patients.



