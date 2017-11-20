Technical disturbance regarding visibility and downloading of Clearing reports. Root cause identified and we are currently working on the deployment of a technical solution.
Please contact Clearing & Collateral Management for assistance in retrieving reports.
For clearing and collateral information please contact:
Clearing and Collateral Management + 46 8 405 6880 clearing@nasdaq.com
