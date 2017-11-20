Global $1.1 Billion Metamaterials Market 2017-2022 - Key Players Profiled Include Sandvik Materials Technology, Nanosteel Company, Metamagnetics, Luminus Devices, and Inframat

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The metamaterials market is projected to grow from US$0.438 billion in 2017 to US$1.119 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 20.63% over the forecast period



Metamaterials are smart materials that are intrinsically capable of controlling and manipulating light, sound, and other phenomena. They find application in the telecommunication, medical, optics, defense, and solar industries among other applications. The escalating demand for wireless mobile communication is the key driver of global metamaterials market.



Rising aging population and increasing cases of chronic diseases are boosting the demand for various medical instruments and devices, thereby impacting the demand for graphene-based metamaterials from medical instrumentation sector. Demand for higher efficiency solar PV cells and high investments by venture capital firms will provide a great opportunity for the expansion of global metamaterials market in the coming years.



Furthermore, the demand for metamaterials will also augment in aerospace and defense segment for various applications such as radomes, cloaking devices, and antennas. North America holds the largest market share of global metamaterials market on account of supportive government initiatives and grants, high investment by venture capital firms in startups, and huge defense budget, especially in the U.S. However, factors such as lack of awareness regarding its commercial use and issues faced in mass production will restrain the growth of global metamaterials market over the forecast period.



Segmentation



By Product

Photonic metamaterials

Radio and microwave metamaterials

Acoustic metamaterials

Terahertz metamaterials

Others

By Application

Imaging

Acoustic Devices

Communication and Radar Systems

Solar Panels

Others

Key industry player profiles as part of this section are Sandvik Materials Technology, Nanosteel Company, Metamagnetics, Luminus Devices, and Inframat Corporation among other companies.



Sandvik Materials Technology

Nanosteel Company

Metamagnetics

Luminus Devices

Inframat Corporation

NKT Photonics

Echodyne Corporation

Alight Solutions

Applied EM

Colossal Storage Corporation

