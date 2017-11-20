sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,65 Euro		-0,148
-1,00 %
WKN: 865956 ISIN: SE0000667891 Ticker-Symbol: SVKB 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANDVIK AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,669
14,752
11:43
14,697
14,726
11:43
20.11.2017 | 11:31
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global $1.1 Billion Metamaterials Market 2017-2022 - Key Players Profiled Include Sandvik Materials Technology, Nanosteel Company, Metamagnetics, Luminus Devices, and Inframat

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Metamaterials Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The metamaterials market is projected to grow from US$0.438 billion in 2017 to US$1.119 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 20.63% over the forecast period

Metamaterials are smart materials that are intrinsically capable of controlling and manipulating light, sound, and other phenomena. They find application in the telecommunication, medical, optics, defense, and solar industries among other applications. The escalating demand for wireless mobile communication is the key driver of global metamaterials market.

Rising aging population and increasing cases of chronic diseases are boosting the demand for various medical instruments and devices, thereby impacting the demand for graphene-based metamaterials from medical instrumentation sector. Demand for higher efficiency solar PV cells and high investments by venture capital firms will provide a great opportunity for the expansion of global metamaterials market in the coming years.

Furthermore, the demand for metamaterials will also augment in aerospace and defense segment for various applications such as radomes, cloaking devices, and antennas. North America holds the largest market share of global metamaterials market on account of supportive government initiatives and grants, high investment by venture capital firms in startups, and huge defense budget, especially in the U.S. However, factors such as lack of awareness regarding its commercial use and issues faced in mass production will restrain the growth of global metamaterials market over the forecast period.

Segmentation

By Product

  • Photonic metamaterials
  • Radio and microwave metamaterials
  • Acoustic metamaterials
  • Terahertz metamaterials
  • Others

By Application

  • Imaging
  • Acoustic Devices
  • Communication and Radar Systems
  • Solar Panels
  • Others

Key industry player profiles as part of this section are Sandvik Materials Technology, Nanosteel Company, Metamagnetics, Luminus Devices, and Inframat Corporation among other companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Metamaterials Market Forecast by Product (US$ billion)

6. Metamaterials Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)

7. Metamaterials Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

8. Competitive Intelligence

9. Company Profiles

  • Sandvik Materials Technology
  • Nanosteel Company
  • Metamagnetics
  • Luminus Devices
  • Inframat Corporation
  • NKT Photonics
  • Echodyne Corporation
  • Alight Solutions
  • Applied EM
  • Colossal Storage Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mcbm8d/metamaterials

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire