H&D Wireless Receives Grant to Further Explore Market Conditions for its Industrial IoT RTLS Solution

STOCKHOLM, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

H&D Wireless, a leading Swedish Internet of Things, cloud and platform system provider, has received a SEK 500,000 grant from Sweden's Innovation Agency to further explore the needs of different companies and the benefits of H&D Wireless' new IoT enterprise indoor real time localization service called GEPS. The service has been specifically developed for the manufacturing industry as an RTLS of returnable transport packages.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/494475/H_and_D_Wireless_Logo.jpg )



The SEK 500,000 (US$57,000) grant from Vinnova, Sweden's Innovation Agency, is part of the EU's research and innovation program Horisont 2020 .

GEPS for Industry is H&D Wireless's new IoT enterprise indoor real time localization service (RTLS) of Returnable Transport Packages (RTP), specifically developed for the manufacturing industry to support its path to digitalization.

"With the grant from Vinnova, we will now be able to better evaluate different business scenarios and identify the business benefits in different flows", said Pär Bergsten, CEO, H&D Wireless. "We know that GEPS creates business benefits, and now we will start to work to identify different companies' bottlenecks, conduct market research and review user cases. Early indications have shown a 20-50 percent improved utilization of equipment, as well as 6-12 month payback, ROI, when introducing RTLS solutions".

The new RTLS solution is specifically developed to address asset management and visualization challenges of the global manufacturing industry, including asset utilization, production bottlenecks, uneven production flow or stops and unexpected machinery breakdowns. The system is pre integrated with SAP, the world's leading ERP application.

Helpful links:

About H&D Wireless

About H&D Labs - the company ' s design centre

About H&D Wireless:

H&D Wireless is a Swedish Internet of Things cloud and platform system provider. Its Griffin IoT cloud platform is an end-to-end system solution containing world-class wireless modules, cloud services with analytics and artificial intelligence and smartphone applications for smart homes and enterprises. Since 2016, the company offers Griffin Enterprise Positioning System (GEPS ') as a cloud service for indoor positioning of physical things in business processes. H&D Wireless was founded in 2009 and is among Sweden's fastest growing and most decorated IoT companies, with more than 1,100,000 wireless products shipped to date for IoT, M2M solutions across the globe.