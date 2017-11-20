

Octopus Titan VCT plc



20 November 2017



Net asset value



Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the unaudited Net Asset Value per share ('NAV') has risen from 93.2p as at 30 April 2017 (net of the 2p Interim dividend paid to shareholders on 25 August 2017) to 96.5p as at 30 September 2017, representing an increase of 3.5%.



The continued strong performance of the Company's portfolio of unquoted investments has increased the unaudited NAV plus cumulative dividends paid since inception to 162.5p.



The Company is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have, has been and will be notified to a Regulated Information Service and, therefore, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board, Company Secretary Tel: 020 7776 8663



