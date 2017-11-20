Due to technical disturbances, the following Issuing Auction markets are halted:



Affected market:



Nasdaq Nordic:



-- Nasdaq Copenhagen Fixed Income, CPH Auctions



Please await further information.



For trading information please contact:



Trading Operations + 46 8 405 7360 tradingoperations@nasdaq.com



For technical questions please contact:



Technical Support + 46 8 405 6750 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com