

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks got off to a slow start on Monday as the collapse of German coalition talks spoiled investor mood in the run up to the Budget on November 22.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 7 points or 0.10 percent at 7,373 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.



Rolls-Royce advanced 1 percent after reports that it is seeking buyers for L'Orange.



Bookmaker William Hill was little changed after saying it was on track to meet its Full-year market expectations.



