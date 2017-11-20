Global $10+ Billion HVAC Control Systems Market 2017-2022 by Control System Type, Components, Applications & Geography

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
HVAC control systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% to reach US$10.952 billion by 2022, from the current market size of US$7.736 billion in 2017.
The report comprehensively analyzes the HVAC Control Systems industry over the next 5 years. The research study outlines various factors driving and restraining the market, opportunities which exist in the current economic scenario, Porter's five forces analysis, industry value chain structure, supplier, and industry outlook during the forecast period.
This section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook; key industry and regional regulations which are determining the product specifications and a brief technological aspect of HVAC Control Systems. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter's five forces model as a part of this report section.
Segmentation
By components:
- Sensors
- Digital
- Analog
- Controllers
- Temperature
- Enthalpy
- Humidity
- Others
- Controlled devices
- Control Valves
- Heating and Cooling Coils
- Actuators
- Pumps
- Others
- Energy Source
By application:
- Residential Buildings
- Industrial Buildings
- Commercial Buildings
Market Players
- Control Products Corporation
- Digital Air Control, Inc.
- Amcon Controls Inc.
- Airedale International Air Conditioning
- Daikin Applied
- Fujitsu
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Comfort Systems USA
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. HVAC Control Systems Market Forecast by Control System Type (US$ billion)
6. HVAC Control Systems Market Forecast by Components (US$ billion)
7. HVAC Control Systems Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)
8. HVAC Control Systems Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
