Global $10+ Billion HVAC Control Systems Market 2017-2022 by Control System Type, Components, Applications & Geography

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "HVAC Control Systems Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

HVAC control systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% to reach US$10.952 billion by 2022, from the current market size of US$7.736 billion in 2017.



The report comprehensively analyzes the HVAC Control Systems industry over the next 5 years. The research study outlines various factors driving and restraining the market, opportunities which exist in the current economic scenario, Porter's five forces analysis, industry value chain structure, supplier, and industry outlook during the forecast period.



This section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook; key industry and regional regulations which are determining the product specifications and a brief technological aspect of HVAC Control Systems. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter's five forces model as a part of this report section.



Segmentation



By components:

Sensors

Digital

Analog

Controllers

Temperature

Enthalpy

Humidity

Others

Controlled devices

Control Valves

Heating and Cooling Coils

Actuators

Pumps

Others

Energy Source

By application:

Residential Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Market Players



Control Products Corporation

Digital Air Control, Inc.

Amcon Controls Inc.

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Daikin Applied

Fujitsu

Mitsubishi Electric

Comfort Systems USA



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. HVAC Control Systems Market Forecast by Control System Type (US$ billion)



6. HVAC Control Systems Market Forecast by Components (US$ billion)



7. HVAC Control Systems Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)



8. HVAC Control Systems Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wgtbff/hvac_control



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716