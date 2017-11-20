sprite-preloader
20.11.2017 | 11:46
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global $10+ Billion HVAC Control Systems Market 2017-2022 by Control System Type, Components, Applications & Geography

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "HVAC Control Systems Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

HVAC control systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% to reach US$10.952 billion by 2022, from the current market size of US$7.736 billion in 2017.

The report comprehensively analyzes the HVAC Control Systems industry over the next 5 years. The research study outlines various factors driving and restraining the market, opportunities which exist in the current economic scenario, Porter's five forces analysis, industry value chain structure, supplier, and industry outlook during the forecast period.

This section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook; key industry and regional regulations which are determining the product specifications and a brief technological aspect of HVAC Control Systems. Complete industry analysis has also been covered by Porter's five forces model as a part of this report section.

Segmentation

By components:

  • Sensors
  • Digital
  • Analog
  • Controllers
  • Temperature
  • Enthalpy
  • Humidity
  • Others
  • Controlled devices
  • Control Valves
  • Heating and Cooling Coils
  • Actuators
  • Pumps
  • Others
  • Energy Source

By application:

  • Residential Buildings
  • Industrial Buildings
  • Commercial Buildings

Market Players

  • Control Products Corporation
  • Digital Air Control, Inc.
  • Amcon Controls Inc.
  • Airedale International Air Conditioning
  • Daikin Applied
  • Fujitsu
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Comfort Systems USA

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. HVAC Control Systems Market Forecast by Control System Type (US$ billion)

6. HVAC Control Systems Market Forecast by Components (US$ billion)

7. HVAC Control Systems Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)

8. HVAC Control Systems Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

9. Competitive Intelligence

10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wgtbff/hvac_control

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


