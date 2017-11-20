Global Industrial Motors Market 2017-2022 - Market Projected to Reach Over $100 Billion

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global industrial motors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% over the forecast period to reach US$100.481 billion by 2022, increasing from US$78.711 billion in 2017.

Rising industrial production across the globe is escalating the growth of industrial motors market. Stringent energy standards and growing prices of electricity are further boosting the demand for energy-efficient industrial motors for various applications. Growing awareness regarding depletion of water resources and thus, rising need for water recycling globally will attribute to the growth of industrial motors market in the forthcoming years.

APAC industrial motors market is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to rapid industrialization, infrastructure development in countries such as China and India, growing end-use industries such as automotive, food and beverage, and mining, and strict regulations in the wastewater management sector. Factors such as a high price of industrial motors than conventional motors coupled with high installation costs will hinder the growth of global industrial motors market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

By Motor Type

Direct Current (DC)

Alternating Current (AC)

Others

By Voltage

High Voltage

Medium Voltage

Low Voltage

By Industry Vertical

Oil and Gas

Mining

Food and Beverage

Construction

Manufacturing

Pulp and Paper

Water and Wastewater

Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Industrial Motors Market Forecast by Motor Type (US$ billion)



6. Industrial Motors Market Forecast by Voltage (US$ billion)



7. Industrial Motors Market Forecast by End User Industry (US$ billion)



8. Industrial Motors Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles



ABB

AMETEK

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Toshiba Corporation

Technosoft

Fuji Electric

RobotShop

