Mortuary Equipment Market to be Driven by Automation in Mortuary Procedures and Technological Advancements Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global mortuary equipment market size was valued at USD 678.7 million in 2016. High demand for technology and automation in mortuary procedures such as post-mortem and shifting of cadavers as well as increasing number of morgue houses are expected to fuel the industry growth over the forecast period.

In the recent years, a sharp rise in number of hospitals is observed due to the population growth, advancement in healthcare technology, rising incidences of chronic diseases and elevated healthcare expenditure by the government and individual. The morgues numbers also rise with a large number of running hospitals. The private morgues also mark their presence as the death industry came out as a revenue generated industry in past few years. The private morgue houses also provide customized funeral services to their customer. Thus, the market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Browse 80 page research report with TOC on "Global Mortuary Equipment Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/mortuary-equipment-market

The product is classified into refrigeration units, embalming workstations, dissection tables, autopsy platforms and tables, trolleys and other equipment. The refrigeration unit segments hold the largest market share in 2016. The various factors are responsible for the booming market growth of this segments such as availability of these units in different sizes and in advanced technology that requires the minimum power supply. The high demand for these equipment at private morgues and the popularity of customized storage units that assist the transfer of cadavers to its final ritual destination boost the segment growth in current the market.

North America held the largest shares in 2015. The availability of enormous quantities of private and hospital morgues, adoption of new techniques and technological products justifies the market dominance of North America region. The tradition of performing the final ritual in Christianity that is followed in North America demands the body burial and that requires the body storage for long period of time. Thus, the requirement for the body storage and body embalming process are very high in this region.

Currently, the market is highly fragmented due to the role of the local player. Mortech Manufacturing and SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd has started their market expansion by supplying their products internationally. Many of the local companies from China and India provides the equipments in less price compare to the world as a result of this the demand in this market is rising.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Medical Oxygen Concentrators Market - https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/medical-oxygen-concentrators-market

Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS) Market - https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/deep-brain-stimulators-dbs-market

Portable Photometers Market - https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/portable-photometers-consumption-market

Dental Retractors Market - https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/dental-retractors-consumption-market

Market Segment:

Mortuary Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million 2014 - 2025)

• Trolleys

• Refrigeration Units

• Autopsy Platforms and equipment

• Embalming Workstation

• Dissection Table

• Other Accessories

Mortuary Equipment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Latin America

• Mexico

• Brazil

• MEA

• South Africa

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

