TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- Ontario New Democratic Party Leader, MPP Andrea Horwath will speak to delegates at the Ontario Federation of Labour 60th Anniversary Convention. Delegates at the 14th Biennial convention are gathering under the banner "Power ON."

"The OFL has always worked to create a fairer and more just Ontario for all workers and their families," said OFL President Chris Buckley. "I'm pleased to welcome Andrea Horwath to speak to the delegates at our convention, who are committed to working for fairness across this province."

When: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 2:15 p.m. Where: Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, Toronto Ontario Speaker: Andrea Horwath, Leader, New Democratic Party of Ontario

Founded 1957, the OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

Contacts:

Meagan Perry

Director of Communications

mperry@ofl.ca

416-894-3456



