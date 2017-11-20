TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/20/17 -- The Ontario Federation of Labour will lead a rally to stop hate, build unity and fight for decent work, on November 22, in Toronto.

The rally for fairness, unity, and justice is part of the OFL 14th Biennial Convention. Community members are invited to join the rally and march, which will start in front of the Sheraton Centre Hotel in downtown Toronto.

"You can't have truly decent work without fairness and equity, and decent work is the foundation of strong, healthy and sustainable Ontario communities", said OFL President Chris Buckley. "Now is the time for us to resist the rise of racism in our streets and in our workplaces. It's time to call on our government to implement fair wages, end racial discrimination, and ensure equity across the province for all workers."

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. Where: Meet in front of the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, 120 Queen St. W.

Since its inception in 1957, the OFL has grown to represent more than one million Ontario workers belonging to more than 1,500 locals from 54 affiliated unions, making it Canada's largest provincial labour federation. This year, the OFL proudly celebrates 60 years of strong membership and solidarity.

For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

Contacts:

Meagan Perry

Director of Communications

mperry@ofl.ca

416-894-3456



