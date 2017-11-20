The company's unit Etihad ESCO will carry out the tendering process for the projects, which will be developed on DEWA's water reservoirs.

UAE-based Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO), a unit of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has published on its Linkedin account the notice of request for proposal to select EPC contractors interested in deploying up to 60 MW of PV capacity across the emirate of Dubai.

Etihad ESCO said that it will be releasing over time specific projects that the bidders qualified under the tender will be entitled to participate in. These projects may be single sites or ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...