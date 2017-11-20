Company announcement No 57/2017- 20 November 2017





On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,084,558 316.09 342,820,854.32 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 November 2017 5,006 368.15 1,842,968.41 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 November 2017 8,381 370.23 3,102,918.58 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 November 2017 9,170 367.24 3,367,616.48 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 November 2017 9,430 362.71 3,420,373.22 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 November 2017 1,500 359.50 539,250.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,118,045 317.60 355,093,981.01 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,259,732 shares, corresponding to 2.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



