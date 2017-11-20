Intel Breakout Targets Higher Prices
This has been the year for the return of the old legacy technology stocks, many of which were caught in a comatose trading channel for years prior to their resurrection.
We saw breakouts in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) after being dead money for years, and the latest to join the old-timers' party is Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).
After being left in the legacy technology scrap pile for failing to innovate in the new-generation technologies like mobile, cloud, and artificial intelligence (AI), Intel stock appears to be finally breaking.
