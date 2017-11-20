NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc at close of business on 17 November 2017 were: 680.04c per share (US cents) - Capital only 682.72c per share (US cents) - Including current year income 515.06p per share (pence sterling) Capital only 517.09p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. The Company has 39,369,620 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 2,071,662 ordinary shares which are held in treasury). 4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). 5. With effect from 30 March 2017, the Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) includes a provision for Capital Gains Tax potentially payable in Argentina. As at 15 November 2017 this provision was 0.24% of the NAV (0.17% on unrealised gains and 0.08% on realised gains since 23 September 2013). There is considerable uncertainty as to whether the Capital Gains Tax will become payable and there is currently no established mechanism for paying it. In the event that no tax becomes payable the provision will be reversed.