NPinvestor.com A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 1 December 2017. The admission to trading is conditional upon that NPinvestor.com A/S obtains a sufficient distribution of shares.



The result of the offering is expected to be published on 1 December 2017 at 07.30 a.m. (CET) at the latest.



Name: NPinvestor.com ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060827269 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NPINV ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 5,249,290 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 26518199 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: EUR 400,000 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: XCSE Other Equities / 229 ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: FNDK ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145941 -------------------------------------------------------



ICB-classifikation:



Code Industry ---------------- 8000 Financials ----------------



Supersector:



Code Super Sector ------------------------ 8700 Financial Services ------------------------





