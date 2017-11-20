

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Major European-based companies were positive about the global business outlook, according to a new survey commissioned by the European Round Table of Industrialists.



The first ERT CEO Economic Confidence Survey, conducted by the Centre for European Economic Research, or ZEW, showed that nearly 80 percent of members were confident about the European and global economy.



Nonetheless, members were concerned about 'Brexit' and the unprecedented challenges. Members called for greater clarity about the way forward in the short run and also focus on maximizing continuity of policy and regulations in a transition period.



Members said businesses will soon be actively planning for 2019 and a predictable pathway within the next three months is needed if investment decisions are not to be materially impacted.



'The global corporate landscape is changing rapidly and European companies risk losing out to their American and Chinese market competitors,' Kurt Bock, Chairman of the ERT Competitiveness Working Group, said.



'This requires the maximum possible access to global markets and an innovation friendly regulatory environment in Europe.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX