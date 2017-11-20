

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were lackluster on Monday as the German political impasse continued to keep investors nervous.



'It is a day of deep reflection on how to go forward in Germany,' Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters after her efforts to form a three-way coalition government have failed.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.2 percent at 384.49 in late opening deals, erasing early losses.



France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were marginally higher while the German DAX was down about 0.1 percent.



Altice soared 10 percent after the telecoms company said it is not in preparation of a cash raising by means of an equity- or equity-linked issuance.



Roche jumped 5 percent after the Swiss drugmaker announced a pair of positive drug trial results.



German utility RWE rallied 2.7 percent. Reuters reported that the company was looking at ways to cut its stake in Innogy. Innogy shares were up over 1 percent.



Shares of DBV Technologies soared 12 percent after the French company announced positive topline results from the Phase III REALISE trial of Viaskin Peanut for the treatment of Peanut-Allergic patients.



Natixis shares fell nearly 2 percent after the bank launched new targets for its strategic plan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX