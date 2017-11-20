

20 November 2017



ETAIREIA INVESTMENTS PLC (Etaireia' or the 'Company')



Shareholding Notification



Etaireia is pleased to announce that Mr Ian Fallmann, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has purchased 3,910,000 shares in Etaireia at an issue price of 0.05p per ordinary share.



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.



ENDS



Enquiries: Etaireia Investments Plc Tel: 079 1756 5565 Baron Bloom, Chairman



NEX CORPORATE ADVISER: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA



