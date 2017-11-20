Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL
LONDON, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. (the "Company") (N-OTC: CHEMS), an international shipping company focused on the transportation of chemicals, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017.
Highlights
- Generated revenue of $39.0 million and net loss of $4.9 million, or $0.13 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2017.
- Successfully completed newbuilding program with the delivery of the 25,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tanker, Navig8 Sol.
- Increase in vessel operating days by 32% in the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to the same period in the prior year.
"Following the delivery of our final newbuilding vessel in August, Navig8 Chemical Tankers has one of the largest, most modern fleet of chemical tankers in the world," said Nicolas Busch, Chief Executive Officer of Navig8 Chemical Tankers, Inc. "With growing demand for long haul trade and a rapidly declining rate of growth in the global fleet of large chemical tankers, market fundamentals are expected to tighten, which will provide a strong backdrop for operating our fleet."
Fleet Update
All 32 of the Company's vessels have been delivered and have been deployed in commercial pools managed by the Navig8 Group, including the Chronos8, Delta8 and Stainless8 pools. The Company's fleet is composed of:
Eighteen IMO2 37,000 DWT Interline-coated tankers built at Hyundai Mipo, Korea ("A-Class vessels"), all of which have been delivered and have been deployed in the Delta8 pool.
Four IMO2 49,000 DWT Interline-coated medium range tankers ("T-Class vessels") built at STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. ("STX"), all of which have been delivered and have been deployed in the Chronos8 pool.
Two IMO2 49,000 DWT Epoxy-coated medium range tankers built at Hyundai, Vinashin ("V-Class vessels"). Both V-Class vessels were delivered to the Company on bareboat charters in the first quarter of 2015; the Company purchased one of these vessels in December 2015 and the other in March 2016 pursuant to purchase obligations. The V-Class vessels are currently deployed in the Chronos8 pool.
Six IMO2 25,000 DWT stainless steel tankers built at Kitanihon Shipbuilding Co. Ltd and two IMO2 25,000 DWT stainless steel tankers built at Fukuoka (Japan) (together, "S-Class vessels"). The Company took delivery of its final S-Class vessel, Navig8 Sol, in August 2017. The Navig8 Sol was delivered under the sale and leaseback arrangements entered into with subsidiaries of SBI Holdings, Inc announced on May 19, 2017. The S-Class vessels are deployed in the Stainless8 pool.
Results for the three months ended September 30, 2017
For the three months ended September 30, 2017, the Company reported a net loss of $4.9 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to the net income of $3.7 million, or $0.10 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The decrease in net income is mainly attributable to lower gross average daily time charter equivalent ("TCE")1 rates achieved in the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to the same period in prior year.
Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $39.0 million, compared to revenue of $35.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The total number of vessel operating days for the three months ended September 30, 2017 increased by 675 to 2,815 compared to the same time period in the prior year.
The TCE rates earned by the A-Class, V-Class, T-Class and S-Class vessels for the three months ended September 30, 2017, were $14,489, $12,933, $14,133 and $13,574 per day, respectively.The A-Class, V-Class, T-Class and S-Class vessels earned $16,773, $17,514, $19,562 and $20,561 per day, respectively, during the same period in the prior year. The Company had 32 vessels operating during the three months ended September 30, 2017, all of which operate in pools from which they derive TCE revenue.
Vessel operating expenses were $18.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, an increase of $5.3 million from the three months ended September 30, 2016, when the Company had only taken delivery of 24 vessels compared to 32 vessels at September 30, 2017. Average fleet operating costs per day, including technical management fees, were approximately $5,850 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2017, which is marginally higher than the average fleet operating costs per day during the three months ended September 30, 2016.
Depreciation expense for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $12.2 million, an increase of $3.5 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2016. The Company begins to depreciate vessels in its newbuilding fleet as they are delivered.
General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2017, were $1.6 million, a decrease of $0.7 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2016.
Interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $12.1 million, an increase of $4.2 million from $7.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016 when the Company had only taken delivery of 24 of the vessels in its newbuilding program.
About Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc.
Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. was established in 2013 as a joint venture between the Navig8 Group and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management to capitalize on significant structural changes in the petrochemical industry and the continuing development of long-haul chemical trades. Its best-in-class 32-vessel fleet is comprised exclusively of large, fuel-efficient vessels with modern eco-designs to take greatest advantage of these shifts and features a complementary mix of primarily Interline-coated and stainless-steel vessels that are capable of servicing the full range of conventional and specialized chemicals cargoes.
The Company's fleet is contracted to operate in various chemical tanker pools managed by the Navig8 Group, the world's largest independent pool and commercial management company.
Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. is listed on the Norwegian OTC market under the symbol CHEMS.
NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER OPERATING DATA
(Unaudited)
Third Quarter 2017
Second Quarter 2017
37k dwt HMD Vessels
49k dwt Vinashin Vessels
49k dwt STX Vessels
49k dwt Kitanihon / Fukuoka Vessels
37k dwt HMD Vessels
49k dwt Vinashin Vessels
49k dwt STX Vessels
49k dwt Kitanihon / Fukuoka Vessels
("A-Class")
("V-Class")
("T-Class")
("S-
("A-Class")
("V-Class")
("T-Class")
("S-
Vessels on the water at the end of the month
18
2
4
8
18
2
4
7
Total operating days
1,650
184
368
613
1,606
182
364
537
Average distributed Gross TCE in $ / day
14,489
12,933
14,133
13,574
14,135
14,016
15,406
16,608
Average OPEX in $ / day
5,893
5,774
5,668
5,851
6,055
5,832
5,520
5,672
NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
All in US$000, unless otherwise stated
For the three months ended 30 September
For the nine months ended 30 September
2017
2016
2017
2016
Operating Revenue
Vessel revenue
39,036
35,809
115,329
112,259
Total operating revenue
$39,036
$35,809
$115,329
$112,259
Operating expenses
Vessel expenses
(18,038)
(12,701)
(51,060)
(35,385)
Depreciation
(12,240)
(8,768)
(34,628)
(23,705)
General and administrative expenses
(1,558)
(2,222)
(4,808)
(5,637)
Loss on cancellation of newbuilding contracts
-
(583)
-
(583)
Total operating expenses
($31,836)
($24,274)
($90,496)
($65,310)
Net operating income
$7,200
$11,536
$24,833
$46,949
Financial items
Interest income
15
9
30
25
Interest expense and finance costs
(12,134)
(7,856)
(34,527)
(23,250)
Other financial items
(3)
(14)
(17)
(22)
Net financial items
($12,122)
($7,861)
($34,514)
($23,247)
Net income / (loss)
($4,922)
$3,675
($9,681)
$23,702
Earnings / (loss) per common share:
Basic
($0.13)
$0.10
($0.25)
$0.62
Diluted
($0.13)
$0.10
($0.25)
$0.62
EBITDA:
Net income/(loss)
($4,922)
$3,675
($9,681)
$23,702
Depreciation and amortization
12,240
8,768
34,628
23,705
Interest income
(15)
(9)
(30)
(25)
Interest expense
12,134
7,856
34,527
23,250
Other financial items
3
14
17
22
EBITDA
$19,440
$20,304
$59,461
$70,654
NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
All in US$000, unless otherwise stated
As at 30 September
As at 31 December
2017
2016
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
23,543
28,686
Trade receivables
19,265
23,256
Prepaid expenses and other assets
15,354
14,391
Inventories
3,120
3,008
Total current assets
$61,282
$69,341
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
18,700
17,430
Vessels, net
1,190,884
1,049,917
Vessels under construction
-
51,474
Total non-current assets
$1,209,584
$1,118,821
Total assets
$1,270,866
$1,188,162
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Current portion of loans
54,923
46,138
Accounts payables and accrued expenses
6,495
14,645
Total current liabilities
$61,418
$60,783
Non-current liabilities
Long-term loans, net of unamortised debt issuance cost
779,077
688,216
Accrued expenses
1,072
183
Total non-current liabilities
$780,149
$688,399
Total liabilities
$841,567
$749,182
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 38,489,108 shares issued and
385
385
Paid-in capital
403,641
403,641
Retained earnings
25,273
34,954
Total shareholders' equity
$429,299
$438,980
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$1,270,866
$1,188,162
NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
For the nine months period ended 30 September
All in US$000, unless otherwise stated
2017
2016
Operating activities
Net income / (loss)
(9,681)
23,702
Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Loss on cancellation of newbuilding contracts
-
583
Depreciation of vessels
34,628
23,705
Net debt extinguishment cost
(23)
-
Amortisation of deferred financing charges
1,211
3,572
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade receivables
3,992
(4,657)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(963)
(2,883)
Inventories
(113)
(552)
Accounts payables and accrued expenses
(693)
235
Net cash provided by operating activities
$28,358
$43,705
Investing activities
Change in restricted cash
(1,270)
(1,430)
Refund from cancellation of newbuilding contracts
-
20,909
Payments for vessels under construction
(130,463)
(203,655)
Payments for vessels, capital lease
-
(50)
Payments for vessels
(169)
(242)
Net cash used in investing activities
($131,902)
($184,468)
Financing activities
Proceeds from loans, net of debt issuance cost
188,854
288,565
Repayment of loans
(90,453)
(85,127)
Payment of obligation under capital lease
-
(36,149)
Net cash provided by financing activities
$98,401
$167,289
Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(5,143)
26,526
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
28,686
18,438
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$23,543
$44,964
Fleet List as of November 20, 2017
Name
DWT
Yard
Built
Delivered Vessels
1
Navig8 Victoria
49,000
Hyundai Vinashin
Q1 2015
2
Navig8 Violette
49,000
Hyundai Vinashin
Q1 2015
3
Navig8 Almandine
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q1 2015
4
Navig8 Amber
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q1 2015
5
Navig8 Amethyst
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q1 2015
6
Navig8 Ametrine
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q2 2015
7
Navig8 Aventurine
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q2 2015
8
Navig8 Andesine
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q2 2015
9
Navig8 Aronaldo
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q2 2015
10
Navig8 Aquamarine
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q2 2015
11
Navig8 Amazonite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q2 2015
12
Navig8 Amessi
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q3 2015
13
Navig8 Ammolite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q3 2015
14
Navig8 Axinite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q3 2015
15
Navig8 Azotic
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q3 2015
16
Navig8 Adamite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q3 2015
17
Navig8 Azurite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q3 2015
18
Navig8 Aragonite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q4 2015
19
Navig8 Alabaster
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q4 2015
20
Navig8 Achroite
37,000
Hyundai Mipo
Q1 2016
21
Navig8 Turquoise
49,000
STX
Q2 2016
22
Navig8 Sirius
25,000
Kitanihon
Q2 2016
23
Navig8 Topaz
49,000
STX
Q3 2016
24
Navig8 Sky
25,000
Kitanihon
Q3 2016
25
Navig8 Tourmaline
49,000
STX
Q4 2016
26
Navig8 Spark
25,000
Kitanihon
Q4 2016
27
Navig8 Stellar
25,000
Kitanihon
Q4 2016
28
Navig8 Tanzanite
49,000
STX
Q4 2016
29
Navig8 Saiph
25,000
Kitanihon
Q1 2017
30
Navig8 Sceptrum
25,000
Kitanihon
Q2 2017
31
Navig8 Spica
25,000
Fukuoka
Q2 2017
32
Navig8 Sol
25,000
Fukuoka
Q3 2017
