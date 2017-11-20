sprite-preloader
20.11.2017 | 12:28
PR Newswire

Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. (the "Company") (N-OTC: CHEMS), an international shipping company focused on the transportation of chemicals, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Highlights

  • Generated revenue of $39.0 million and net loss of $4.9 million, or $0.13 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2017.
  • Successfully completed newbuilding program with the delivery of the 25,000 DWT stainless steel chemical tanker, Navig8 Sol.
  • Increase in vessel operating days by 32% in the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to the same period in the prior year.

"Following the delivery of our final newbuilding vessel in August, Navig8 Chemical Tankers has one of the largest, most modern fleet of chemical tankers in the world," said Nicolas Busch, Chief Executive Officer of Navig8 Chemical Tankers, Inc. "With growing demand for long haul trade and a rapidly declining rate of growth in the global fleet of large chemical tankers, market fundamentals are expected to tighten, which will provide a strong backdrop for operating our fleet."

Fleet Update

All 32 of the Company's vessels have been delivered and have been deployed in commercial pools managed by the Navig8 Group, including the Chronos8, Delta8 and Stainless8 pools. The Company's fleet is composed of:

Eighteen IMO2 37,000 DWT Interline-coated tankers built at Hyundai Mipo, Korea ("A-Class vessels"), all of which have been delivered and have been deployed in the Delta8 pool.

Four IMO2 49,000 DWT Interline-coated medium range tankers ("T-Class vessels") built at STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. ("STX"), all of which have been delivered and have been deployed in the Chronos8 pool.

Two IMO2 49,000 DWT Epoxy-coated medium range tankers built at Hyundai, Vinashin ("V-Class vessels"). Both V-Class vessels were delivered to the Company on bareboat charters in the first quarter of 2015; the Company purchased one of these vessels in December 2015 and the other in March 2016 pursuant to purchase obligations. The V-Class vessels are currently deployed in the Chronos8 pool.

Six IMO2 25,000 DWT stainless steel tankers built at Kitanihon Shipbuilding Co. Ltd and two IMO2 25,000 DWT stainless steel tankers built at Fukuoka (Japan) (together, "S-Class vessels"). The Company took delivery of its final S-Class vessel, Navig8 Sol, in August 2017. The Navig8 Sol was delivered under the sale and leaseback arrangements entered into with subsidiaries of SBI Holdings, Inc announced on May 19, 2017. The S-Class vessels are deployed in the Stainless8 pool.

Results for the three months ended September 30, 2017

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, the Company reported a net loss of $4.9 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to the net income of $3.7 million, or $0.10 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The decrease in net income is mainly attributable to lower gross average daily time charter equivalent ("TCE")1 rates achieved in the three months ended September 30, 2017 compared to the same period in prior year.

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $39.0 million, compared to revenue of $35.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The total number of vessel operating days for the three months ended September 30, 2017 increased by 675 to 2,815 compared to the same time period in the prior year.

The TCE rates earned by the A-Class, V-Class, T-Class and S-Class vessels for the three months ended September 30, 2017, were $14,489, $12,933, $14,133 and $13,574 per day, respectively.The A-Class, V-Class, T-Class and S-Class vessels earned $16,773, $17,514, $19,562 and $20,561 per day, respectively, during the same period in the prior year. The Company had 32 vessels operating during the three months ended September 30, 2017, all of which operate in pools from which they derive TCE revenue.

Vessel operating expenses were $18.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, an increase of $5.3 million from the three months ended September 30, 2016, when the Company had only taken delivery of 24 vessels compared to 32 vessels at September 30, 2017. Average fleet operating costs per day, including technical management fees, were approximately $5,850 per day for the three months ended September 30, 2017, which is marginally higher than the average fleet operating costs per day during the three months ended September 30, 2016.

Depreciation expense for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $12.2 million, an increase of $3.5 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2016. The Company begins to depreciate vessels in its newbuilding fleet as they are delivered.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2017, were $1.6 million, a decrease of $0.7 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2016.

Interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $12.1 million, an increase of $4.2 million from $7.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016 when the Company had only taken delivery of 24 of the vessels in its newbuilding program.

Conference Call

On Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 2:00PM GMT, the Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Participant should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following number: 0800 279 9489 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2075 441 375 (Standard International Dial In). Please inform the operator you wish to listen to the Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. conference call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until November 28, 2017 by dialing +1 412 317 0088 (Standard International Dial In) and using access code 10113682.

Slides and Webcast

There will also be a live webcast of the conference call and slide presentation, available through the Company's website (www.navig8chemicaltankers.com). Participants on the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes before the start of the webcast.

About Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc.

Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. was established in 2013 as a joint venture between the Navig8 Group and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management to capitalize on significant structural changes in the petrochemical industry and the continuing development of long-haul chemical trades. Its best-in-class 32-vessel fleet is comprised exclusively of large, fuel-efficient vessels with modern eco-designs to take greatest advantage of these shifts and features a complementary mix of primarily Interline-coated and stainless-steel vessels that are capable of servicing the full range of conventional and specialized chemicals cargoes.

The Company's fleet is contracted to operate in various chemical tanker pools managed by the Navig8 Group, the world's largest independent pool and commercial management company.

Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc. is listed on the Norwegian OTC market under the symbol CHEMS.


NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

OTHER OPERATING DATA

(Unaudited)











Third Quarter 2017

Second Quarter 2017


37k dwt HMD Vessels

49k dwt Vinashin Vessels

49k dwt STX Vessels

49k dwt Kitanihon / Fukuoka Vessels

37k dwt HMD Vessels

49k dwt Vinashin Vessels

49k dwt STX Vessels

49k dwt Kitanihon / Fukuoka Vessels











("A-Class")

("V-Class")

("T-Class")

("S-
Class")

("A-Class")

("V-Class")

("T-Class")

("S-
Class")

Vessels on the water at the end of the month

18

2

4

8

18

2

4

7

Total operating days

1,650

184

368

613

1,606

182

364

537

Average distributed Gross TCE in $ / day

14,489

12,933

14,133

13,574

14,135

14,016

15,406

16,608

Average OPEX in $ / day

5,893

5,774

5,668

5,851

6,055

5,832

5,520

5,672

















NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES


UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS


(Unaudited)








All in US$000, unless otherwise stated

For the three months ended 30 September

For the nine months ended 30 September

2017

2016

2017

2016






Operating Revenue










Vessel revenue

39,036

35,809

115,329

112,259

Total operating revenue

$39,036

$35,809

$115,329

$112,259






Operating expenses





Vessel expenses

(18,038)

(12,701)

(51,060)

(35,385)

Depreciation

(12,240)

(8,768)

(34,628)

(23,705)

General and administrative expenses

(1,558)

(2,222)

(4,808)

(5,637)

Loss on cancellation of newbuilding contracts

-

(583)

-

(583)






Total operating expenses

($31,836)

($24,274)

($90,496)

($65,310)







Net operating income

$7,200

$11,536

$24,833

$46,949







Financial items






Interest income


15

9

30

25

Interest expense and finance costs

(12,134)

(7,856)

(34,527)

(23,250)

Other financial items

(3)

(14)

(17)

(22)






Net financial items

($12,122)

($7,861)

($34,514)

($23,247)







Net income / (loss)

($4,922)

$3,675

($9,681)

$23,702













Earnings / (loss) per common share:





Basic


($0.13)

$0.10

($0.25)

$0.62

Diluted


($0.13)

$0.10

($0.25)

$0.62







EBITDA:






Net income/(loss)

($4,922)

$3,675

($9,681)

$23,702

Depreciation and amortization

12,240

8,768

34,628

23,705

Interest income


(15)

(9)

(30)

(25)

Interest expense

12,134

7,856

34,527

23,250

Other financial items

3

14

17

22

EBITDA


$19,440

$20,304

$59,461

$70,654








NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)




All in US$000, unless otherwise stated

As at 30 September

As at 31 December

2017

2016




Assets






Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

23,543

28,686

Trade receivables

19,265

23,256

Prepaid expenses and other assets

15,354

14,391

Inventories

3,120

3,008




Total current assets

$61,282

$69,341




Non-current assets



Restricted cash

18,700

17,430

Vessels, net

1,190,884

1,049,917

Vessels under construction

-

51,474




Total non-current assets

$1,209,584

$1,118,821




Total assets

$1,270,866

$1,188,162




Liabilities and shareholders' equity






Current liabilities



Current portion of loans

54,923

46,138

Accounts payables and accrued expenses

6,495

14,645




Total current liabilities

$61,418

$60,783




Non-current liabilities



Long-term loans, net of unamortised debt issuance cost

779,077

688,216

Accrued expenses

1,072

183




Total non-current liabilities

$780,149

$688,399




Total liabilities

$841,567

$749,182




Shareholders' equity






Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 38,489,108 shares issued and
outstanding as of September 30, 2017 (December 31, 2016: 38,489,108)

385

385

Paid-in capital

403,641

403,641

Retained earnings

25,273

34,954




Total shareholders' equity

$429,299

$438,980




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$1,270,866

$1,188,162

NAVIG8 CHEMICAL TANKERS INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)





For the nine months period ended 30 September

All in US$000, unless otherwise stated

2017

2016




Operating activities






Net income / (loss)

(9,681)

23,702

Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:



Loss on cancellation of newbuilding contracts

-

583

Depreciation of vessels

34,628

23,705

Net debt extinguishment cost

(23)

-

Amortisation of deferred financing charges

1,211

3,572

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Trade receivables

3,992

(4,657)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(963)

(2,883)

Inventories

(113)

(552)

Accounts payables and accrued expenses

(693)

235




Net cash provided by operating activities

$28,358

$43,705




Investing activities






Change in restricted cash

(1,270)

(1,430)

Refund from cancellation of newbuilding contracts

-

20,909

Payments for vessels under construction

(130,463)

(203,655)

Payments for vessels, capital lease

-

(50)

Payments for vessels

(169)

(242)




Net cash used in investing activities

($131,902)

($184,468)




Financing activities



Proceeds from loans, net of debt issuance cost

188,854

288,565

Repayment of loans

(90,453)

(85,127)

Payment of obligation under capital lease

-

(36,149)




Net cash provided by financing activities

$98,401

$167,289










Increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(5,143)

26,526

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

28,686

18,438




Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$23,543

$44,964

Fleet List as of November 20, 2017








Name

DWT

Yard

Built



Delivered Vessels





1

Navig8 Victoria

49,000

Hyundai Vinashin

Q1 2015


2

Navig8 Violette

49,000

Hyundai Vinashin

Q1 2015


3

Navig8 Almandine

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

Q1 2015


4

Navig8 Amber

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

Q1 2015


5

Navig8 Amethyst

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

Q1 2015


6

Navig8 Ametrine

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

Q2 2015


7

Navig8 Aventurine

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

Q2 2015


8

Navig8 Andesine

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

Q2 2015


9

Navig8 Aronaldo

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

Q2 2015


10

Navig8 Aquamarine

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

Q2 2015


11

Navig8 Amazonite

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

Q2 2015


12

Navig8 Amessi

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

Q3 2015


13

Navig8 Ammolite

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

Q3 2015


14

Navig8 Axinite

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

Q3 2015


15

Navig8 Azotic

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

Q3 2015


16

Navig8 Adamite

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

Q3 2015


17

Navig8 Azurite

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

Q3 2015


18

Navig8 Aragonite

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

Q4 2015


19

Navig8 Alabaster

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

Q4 2015


20

Navig8 Achroite

37,000

Hyundai Mipo

Q1 2016


21

Navig8 Turquoise

49,000

STX

Q2 2016


22

Navig8 Sirius

25,000

Kitanihon

Q2 2016


23

Navig8 Topaz

49,000

STX

Q3 2016


24

Navig8 Sky

25,000

Kitanihon

Q3 2016


25

Navig8 Tourmaline

49,000

STX

Q4 2016


26

Navig8 Spark

25,000

Kitanihon

Q4 2016


27

Navig8 Stellar

25,000

Kitanihon

Q4 2016


28

Navig8 Tanzanite

49,000

STX

Q4 2016


29

Navig8 Saiph

25,000

Kitanihon

Q1 2017


30

Navig8 Sceptrum

25,000

Kitanihon

Q2 2017


31

Navig8 Spica

25,000

Fukuoka

Q2 2017


32

Navig8 Sol

25,000

Fukuoka

Q3 2017


Forward-Looking Statements and Distribution

This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including the Navig8 Chemical Tankers Inc's management's examination of historical operating trends. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, the Company cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, or intentions.

Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in this press release include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the chemicals market as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in the Company's operating expenses including bunker prices, dry- docking and insurance costs, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company on the Norwegian OTC trading support system.

This communication is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into any state or jurisdiction into which doing so would be unlawful. The distribution of this communication may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes, should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdictions. The Company assumes no responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions.

1 Time charter equivalent, a non-US GAAP measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges but excluding pool commission).


© 2017 PR Newswire