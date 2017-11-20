Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Markets, 2016-2024 - Product Innovations and Growing Consumer Awareness Signals Opportunities

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Frozen Fruits and Vegetables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables in Thousand Tons by the following Product Segments:

Frozen Fruits

Frozen Vegetables

The report profiles 81 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Ardo NV ( Belgium )

) Bonduelle Group ( France )

) Findus Sverige AB ( Sweden )

) Gelagri Bretagne SA ( France )

) General Mills, Inc. ( USA )

) Greenyard NV ( Belgium )

) Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) McCain Foods Limited ( Canada )

) Mirelite Mirsa Zrt. ( Hungary )

) Pinnacle Foods, Inc. ( USA )

) Simplot Australia Pty Ltd. ( Australia )

) Simplot Food Group ( USA )

) The Kraft Heinz Company ( USA )

) Vivartia S.A. ( Greece )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Frozen Fruits and Veggies: Locking Nutrients and Freshness of Produce through Freezing Technique

Frozen Vegetables Dominate the Market

Frozen Fruits Market: Convenience & All-Season Availability Fosters Demand

Developed Markets Dominate, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Economy and Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market

A Perspective

Product Innovations and Growing Consumer Awareness Signals Opportunities

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables: The Value Chain

Competition

Key Export & Import Statistics



2. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Fruits and Vegetables Processing Market

An Overview

Increasing Popularity of Convenience Foods Drives Market Demand

Rising Consumer Awareness Fuels Demand for IQF Fruits

Packaging Makes a Difference

Innovative Marketing

A Key Deciding Factor for Corporate Success

Technological Improvements to Fuel Growth

Study Provides Support for Importance of Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Consumption

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Urbanization: A Mega Trend with Significant Implications for the Food & Beverages Industry

Growing Middle Class Population and Rising Disposable Incomes



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables: A Preview

Dehydrofreezing: A Technological Breakthrough

Freezing Retains Nutrition Value of Vegetables

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables: Process and Methods of Freezing

Freezing Process of Vegetables

Blanching in Boiling Water

Blanching Process in Microwave Oven

Commercial Processing of Frozen Vegetables

Preventing Changes in Texture of Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

Threats from Microbial Growth

Ideal Freezing Time

Type of Freezer Containers

Packing Methods for Vegetables

Dry Packing

Tray Packing

Packaging Methods for Fruits

Unsweetened Packing

Sugar Pack

Syrup Pack

USDA: Quality Grades for Frozen Vegetables

US Grade A

US Grade B

US Grade C

Frozen Fruits & Vegetables: Product Classification

Frozen Fruits

Grades of Frozen Fruit

Forms of Frozen Fruit

Packing Frozen Fruit

Types of Frozen Fruits:

Apples

Apple Puree

Apple Topping

Apricots

Apricot Puree

Berries

Berry Strawberry Puree

Blackberry Puree

Blackberry Topping

Blueberries

Blueberry Puree

Blueberry Topping

Boysenberry Puree

Cantaloupe

Cherries

Cherry Puree

Cranberries

Currants

Feijoa

Feijoa Puree

Figs

Fig Puree

Fruit Bar

Gooseberries

Gooseberry Puree

Grapefruit

Grapes

Grape Puree

Honeydew

Kiwifruit

Kiwifruit Puree

Loganberry Puree

Mango

Mango Puree

Melon

Mixed Fruit

Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit Puree

Peaches

Peach Puree

Pears

Pear Puree

Pineapple

Pineapple Puree

Plums

Plum Puree

Raspberries

Raspberry Puree

Rhubarb

Strawberries

Strawberry Puree

Strawberry Topping

Tamarillo

Frozen Vegetables

Grades of Frozen Vegetables

Breading

Packing

Types of Frozen Vegetables

Artichoke Hearts

Breaded Artichoke Hearts

Asparagus

Breaded Asparagus

Black-Eye Peas

Broccoli

Breaded Broccoli

Brussels Sprouts

Carrots

Breaded Carrots

Cauliflower

Breaded Cauliflower

Celery

Breaded Celery

Collards

Corn

Cream Style Corn

Breaded Corn

Breaded Corn-on-the-Cob

Crowder Peas

Breaded Eggplant

Field Peas

Garlic

Green Beans

Breaded Green Beans

Italian Green Beans

Hominy

Kale

Leafy Greens

Leeks and Celery Puree

Lima Beans

Mixed Vegetables

Mushrooms

Mushroom and Pecan Puree

Breaded Mushrooms

Okra

Breaded Okra

Onions

Breaded Onion Rings

Breaded Onions

Pea Pods

Peas

Peas and Carrots

Peppers

Pepper Puree

Breaded Peppers

Rutabagas

Sauerkraut

Speckled Butter Beans

Spinach

Squash

Succotash

Summer Squash

Breaded Summer Squash

Sweet Potatoes

Breaded Sweet Potatoes

Turnip Greens

Vegetable Blends

Vegetable Blends in Buttery Sauce

Breaded Vegetable Assortments

Wax Beans

Zucchini

Breaded Zucchini

Breaded Zucchini Rings

Frozen Potatoes

Processing

Packaging

Types of Potatoes

Cut Potatoes

French Fried Potatoes

Hash Brown Potatoes

Shells

Sliced Potatoes

Specialty/Formed Potatoes

Stuffed Potatoes

Wedges

Whole Potatoes



4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

B&G Foods Introduces Frozen Green Giant Veggie Spirals

Safal Introduces Frozen Tender Jackfruit

Aunt Bessie's Introduces Frozen Vegetable Chips

DeeBee's Organics Expands Organic TeaPops Range

Tesco Introduces New Frozen Fruit Lines

Dole Food Unveils New Frozen Fruit Products

Country Range Introduces New Range of Frozen Fruits for Winter Market

B&G Foods Rolls Out New Lines of Frozen Vegetables

Matilda Unveils Frozen Fruits Products



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Oregon Potato Takes Over Frozen Foods Business of Inventure

Ardo Acquires Majority Stake in VLM Foods

Kenex Holdings Takes Over Imperial Frozen Foods

Alasko Foods Takes Over FooDelicious

Lamb Weston / Meijer Acquires Potato Division of Oerlemans Foods

Conagra Brands Spins-Off Lamb Weston

Simplot and Coles Enter into Eight Year Supply Contract

Lamb Weston / Meijer and Belaya Dacha to Set up JV in Russia

Agrokor Inks JV Contact with Ardo

ConAgra Expands Lamb Weston's Operations in Boardman, Oregon

SunOpta Acquires Sunrise Growers

Heinz Company and Kraft Foods Merge to Form Kraft Heinz Company



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 81 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 99)

The United States (31)

(31) Canada (6)

(6) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (43)

(43) France (2)

(2)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Italy (9)

(9)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (23)

(23) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)

(Excluding Japan) (11) Middle East (2)

(2) Latin America (3)

(3) Africa (2)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9dhs96/frozen_fruits_and





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716