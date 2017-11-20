Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Markets, 2016-2024 - Product Innovations and Growing Consumer Awareness Signals Opportunities

DUBLIN, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Frozen Fruits and Vegetables - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Frozen Fruits and Vegetables in Thousand Tons by the following Product Segments:
- Frozen Fruits
- Frozen Vegetables
The report profiles 81 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ardo NV (Belgium)
- Bonduelle Group (France)
- Findus Sverige AB (Sweden)
- Gelagri Bretagne SA (France)
- General Mills, Inc. (USA)
- Greenyard NV (Belgium)
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- McCain Foods Limited (Canada)
- Mirelite Mirsa Zrt. (Hungary)
- Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (USA)
- Simplot Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia)
- Simplot Food Group (USA)
- The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)
- Vivartia S.A. (Greece)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Frozen Fruits and Veggies: Locking Nutrients and Freshness of Produce through Freezing Technique
Frozen Vegetables Dominate the Market
Frozen Fruits Market: Convenience & All-Season Availability Fosters Demand
Developed Markets Dominate, Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
Economy and Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market
A Perspective
Product Innovations and Growing Consumer Awareness Signals Opportunities
Frozen Fruits and Vegetables: The Value Chain
Competition
Key Export & Import Statistics
2. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
Fruits and Vegetables Processing Market
An Overview
Increasing Popularity of Convenience Foods Drives Market Demand
Rising Consumer Awareness Fuels Demand for IQF Fruits
Packaging Makes a Difference
Innovative Marketing
A Key Deciding Factor for Corporate Success
Technological Improvements to Fuel Growth
Study Provides Support for Importance of Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Consumption
Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Urbanization: A Mega Trend with Significant Implications for the Food & Beverages Industry
Growing Middle Class Population and Rising Disposable Incomes
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Frozen Fruits and Vegetables: A Preview
Dehydrofreezing: A Technological Breakthrough
Freezing Retains Nutrition Value of Vegetables
Frozen Fruits and Vegetables: Process and Methods of Freezing
Freezing Process of Vegetables
Blanching in Boiling Water
Blanching Process in Microwave Oven
Commercial Processing of Frozen Vegetables
Preventing Changes in Texture of Frozen Fruits and Vegetables
Threats from Microbial Growth
Ideal Freezing Time
Type of Freezer Containers
Packing Methods for Vegetables
Dry Packing
Tray Packing
Packaging Methods for Fruits
Unsweetened Packing
Sugar Pack
Syrup Pack
USDA: Quality Grades for Frozen Vegetables
US Grade A
US Grade B
US Grade C
Frozen Fruits & Vegetables: Product Classification
Frozen Fruits
Grades of Frozen Fruit
Forms of Frozen Fruit
Packing Frozen Fruit
Types of Frozen Fruits:
Apples
Apple Puree
Apple Topping
Apricots
Apricot Puree
Berries
Berry Strawberry Puree
Blackberry Puree
Blackberry Topping
Blueberries
Blueberry Puree
Blueberry Topping
Boysenberry Puree
Cantaloupe
Cherries
Cherry Puree
Cranberries
Currants
Feijoa
Feijoa Puree
Figs
Fig Puree
Fruit Bar
Gooseberries
Gooseberry Puree
Grapefruit
Grapes
Grape Puree
Honeydew
Kiwifruit
Kiwifruit Puree
Loganberry Puree
Mango
Mango Puree
Melon
Mixed Fruit
Passion Fruit
Passion Fruit Puree
Peaches
Peach Puree
Pears
Pear Puree
Pineapple
Pineapple Puree
Plums
Plum Puree
Raspberries
Raspberry Puree
Rhubarb
Strawberries
Strawberry Puree
Strawberry Topping
Tamarillo
Frozen Vegetables
Grades of Frozen Vegetables
Breading
Packing
Types of Frozen Vegetables
Artichoke Hearts
Breaded Artichoke Hearts
Asparagus
Breaded Asparagus
Black-Eye Peas
Broccoli
Breaded Broccoli
Brussels Sprouts
Carrots
Breaded Carrots
Cauliflower
Breaded Cauliflower
Celery
Breaded Celery
Collards
Corn
Cream Style Corn
Breaded Corn
Breaded Corn-on-the-Cob
Crowder Peas
Breaded Eggplant
Field Peas
Garlic
Green Beans
Breaded Green Beans
Italian Green Beans
Hominy
Kale
Leafy Greens
Leeks and Celery Puree
Lima Beans
Mixed Vegetables
Mushrooms
Mushroom and Pecan Puree
Breaded Mushrooms
Okra
Breaded Okra
Onions
Breaded Onion Rings
Breaded Onions
Pea Pods
Peas
Peas and Carrots
Peppers
Pepper Puree
Breaded Peppers
Rutabagas
Sauerkraut
Speckled Butter Beans
Spinach
Squash
Succotash
Summer Squash
Breaded Summer Squash
Sweet Potatoes
Breaded Sweet Potatoes
Turnip Greens
Vegetable Blends
Vegetable Blends in Buttery Sauce
Breaded Vegetable Assortments
Wax Beans
Zucchini
Breaded Zucchini
Breaded Zucchini Rings
Frozen Potatoes
Processing
Packaging
Types of Potatoes
Cut Potatoes
French Fried Potatoes
Hash Brown Potatoes
Shells
Sliced Potatoes
Specialty/Formed Potatoes
Stuffed Potatoes
Wedges
Whole Potatoes
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
B&G Foods Introduces Frozen Green Giant Veggie Spirals
Safal Introduces Frozen Tender Jackfruit
Aunt Bessie's Introduces Frozen Vegetable Chips
DeeBee's Organics Expands Organic TeaPops Range
Tesco Introduces New Frozen Fruit Lines
Dole Food Unveils New Frozen Fruit Products
Country Range Introduces New Range of Frozen Fruits for Winter Market
B&G Foods Rolls Out New Lines of Frozen Vegetables
Matilda Unveils Frozen Fruits Products
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Oregon Potato Takes Over Frozen Foods Business of Inventure
Ardo Acquires Majority Stake in VLM Foods
Kenex Holdings Takes Over Imperial Frozen Foods
Alasko Foods Takes Over FooDelicious
Lamb Weston / Meijer Acquires Potato Division of Oerlemans Foods
Conagra Brands Spins-Off Lamb Weston
Simplot and Coles Enter into Eight Year Supply Contract
Lamb Weston / Meijer and Belaya Dacha to Set up JV in Russia
Agrokor Inks JV Contact with Ardo
ConAgra Expands Lamb Weston's Operations in Boardman, Oregon
SunOpta Acquires Sunrise Growers
Heinz Company and Kraft Foods Merge to Form Kraft Heinz Company
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 81 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 99)
- The United States (31)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (43)
- France (2)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (9)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (23)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (3)
- Africa (2)
