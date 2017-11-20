Single Cell Analysis Market to Grow Owing to Rising Prevalence of Life Threatening Diseases Till 2024 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global single cell analysis market was valued at USD 1,183.7 million in 2015. The heavy investments and funding by the government in R&D in the field of medical diagnostics and adoption of single cell analysis devices for the diagnosis of infectious diseases is driving the industry growth. The availability of such technically advanced products influences the market movement and product penetration.

The prevalence of life threatening diseases such as cancer, immunological and neurological diseases is rising recently and the single cell analysis is able to understand the diseases complexity and its association with cellular heterogeneity. Thus, it drives the demand for single cell analysis as a diagnostic tool.

The adoption of single cell analytical techniques is growing over in past few years due to the acceptance of stem cell therapy in in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and non-invasive prenatal diagnosis. In contrast, the high cost of devices and one-time investment in purchase due to the longer shelf life hold back the industry growth.

Based on the commercial availability the market is segmented into consumables products and instruments. The instruments are subdivided into the manual and automated segments. The consumables segment holds the maximum market shares in 2016 due to its continuous demand and repeatable purchases.

The genetic and stem cell technology augmented the growth of the industry. The wide acceptance of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology is fueling the growth of the business. The long term contracts with the potential customer's result into the market sustainability for the manufacturers. The accurate and efficient product performance and easy procedures with accurate results generate the demand for advanced assay kits. Therefore, the consumables segment expected to hold the largest market share in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

North America dominant the single cell analysis market followed by the Europe in 2016. The North America hold the total 37.18% market shares in 2016.The significant industry growth in this region is owing to a large number of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical company in this region. The high approval of gene based technologies by these companies and other research laboratories boosts the market growth for genomics segment.

In addition to that, the various government initiatives such as funding for various research projects and R&D activities in the field for diseases diagnosis encourages the market development. The U.S government Cell Analysis Program by the National Institute of Health, U.S. (NIH) is working in the single cell analysis by proposing the solutions in technical difficulties and try its compliance. As a result, the adoption rate increases for instruments. The program also leads the various meetings, conferences and launch the new products for the better promotion and to spread product information among the customer. Therefore, North America dominated the global marketplace.

The major players in this industry include Merck Millipore GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Illumina Inc, Beckman Coulter Inc, Becton, Qiagen N.V, and Dickinson and Company. Very few players are making this industry very competitive by adopting the strategies such as long-term purchase, bulk purchases on discount offers for the key customer. The mergers and acquisitions help the in the portfolio expansion and broad market capture. On the other hand, the manufacturing cost of such instruments is very high due to quality and accuracy.

Market Segment:

Single Cell Analysis Market, by Product, 2013 - 2024 (USD Billion)

• Consumables

• Beads

• Micro plates

• Reagents

• Assay Kits

• Immunoassays

• Cell-based assays

• Other Consumables

• Instruments

• Manual

• Microscopes

• Haemocytometers

• Automated

• Flow cytometers

• Next-generation sequencing (NGS) systems

• Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

• Spectrophotometers

• High-content screening systems

• Cell microarrays

• Single Live-cell imaging

• Automated cell counters

Single Cell Analysis Market, By Application, 2013 - 2024 (USD Billion)

• Cancer

• Immunology

• Neurology

• Stem cell

• Non-invasive prenatal diagnosis

• In vitro fertilization

Single Cell Analysis Market, by Region, 2013 - 2024 (USD Billion)

• North America

• U.S. Single Cell Analysis Market by Product

• Canada Single Cell Analysis Market by Product

• U.S. Single Cell Analysis Market by Application

• Canada Single Cell Analysis Market by Application

• Europe

• Germany Single Cell Analysis Market by Product

• France Single Cell Analysis Market by Product

• Germany Single Cell Analysis Market by Application

• France Single Cell Analysis Market by Application

• Asia Pacific

• China Single Cell Analysis Market by Product

• India Single Cell Analysis Market by Product

• China Single Cell Analysis Market by Application

• India Single Cell Analysis Market by Application

• Latin America

• Brazil Single Cell Analysis Market by Product

• Mexico Single Cell Analysis Market by Product

• Brazil Single Cell Analysis Market by Application

• Mexico Single Cell Analysis Market by Application

• MEA

• South Africa Single Cell Analysis Market by Product

• South Africa Single Cell Analysis Market by Application

