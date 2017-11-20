Swarm Intelligence Market Worth 447.2 Million USD by 2030

PUNE, India, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report on the"Swarm Intelligence Marketby Model, Capability (Clustering, Routing, Scheduling, and Optimization), Application (Robotics, Drones, and Human Swarming), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the market is expected to be valued at USD 447.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 40.47% from 2020 to 2030, considering the technology will get commercialized by 2020. The major factors driving the growth of the swarm intelligence market are increase in the usage of swarm intelligence for solving big data problems, the rising adoption of swarm-based drones in the military, and need for swarm intelligence in the transportation business.

Particle Swarm Optimization (PSO) model would lead swarm intelligence market during forecast period

Particle Swarm Optimization is inspired by the social foraging behavior of some animals, such as the flocking behavior of birds and the schooling behavior of fish. The goal of the algorithm is to have all the particles locate the optima in a multidimensional space, initially assigned with random position and random velocity, gradually advancing toward the local optima through the exploration and exploitation of good, known positions in space. Particle Swarm Optimization has been widely used in various areas as it is easy to implement, and is based on a simple concept and fewer parameters.

Swarm intelligence market for drones to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The swarm intelligence market for drones is expected to grow at a CAGR of 69.80% from 2020 to 2030. Drone swarms - dozens of fixed-wing drones flying in coordinated formation-could be the future of unmanned combat. Drones can be controlled from a control center; however, there may be a number of situations where drones may need to behave autonomously, requiring a level of AI that a single drone is unlikely to have the computing capacity for. Groups of drones can cover large geographic locations and carry out various, specialized tasks concurrently. Owing to these factors, their adoption would increase in the coming years.

Optimization expected to hold largest share of swarm intelligence market by 2020

Optimization is a way to solve the problem with the best combination of solutions under given constraints. These types of problems are hard to solve because of the availability of a large number of possible solutions. Swarm intelligence algorithms such as Particle Swarm Optimization and Ant Colony Optimization, and proprietary algorithms are used to find the best optimal solution among different solutions. For instance, nondeterministic polynomial time-hard (NP-hard) problems are those problems that are at least as hard as the hardest problems in NP.

Swarm intelligence market in RoW likely to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The growth of the swarm intelligence market in this region is mainly attributed to increasing investments in the field of UAVs and the growing procurement of UAVs by the defense sector in Latin America. Further, the governments of countries such as Brazil and Argentina would be using swarm UAVs for surveillance, law enforcement, environmental monitoring, natural disaster management, and forest fire monitoring.

The report profiles the most promising players in this market. The key players in this market are DoBots (Netherlands), Hydromea (Switzerland), Sentien Robotics (US), Unanimous A.I. (US), AxonAI (US), Swarm Technology (US), SSI Schäfer - Fritz Schäfer (Germany), Valutico (Austria), Enswarm (UK), and Power-Blox (Switzerland).

