Scholastic's Partnership With Excelity Global Enables HR/Payroll Transformation

SINGAPORE, November 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Singapore-headquartered, Excelity Global Solutions ("Excelity"), the largest Asia-based HCM solutions service provider, is pleased to announce its appointment as the payroll partner of choice by Scholastic Asia ('Scholastic'), a multinational publishing, education and media company known for publishing, selling, and distributing books and educational materials for schools, teachers, parents, and children.

The goal of this strategic engagement is to enable Scholastic consolidate and automate payroll processes for 600+ employees across 8 countries in Asia, potentially reducing the costly, time-consuming tasks associated with regulatory compliance, possibly improving the accuracy of statutory filings and reducing the risk of compliance fines or penalties. Excelity will be managing the payroll delivery out from its Center of Excellence in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where Scholastic's headquarter for Asia is located.

Commenting on this engagement, Mr. Aju Murjani, Managing Director, ASEAN & ANZ, says, "We have identified and discussed the several options in helping Scholastic streamline their HR and payroll operations, to be able to transform the legacy operations into a more sophisticated and automated function. Scholastic has been transparent with their pain points currently faced by their payroll users, and that has expedited the engagement process for us to bring value to this collaboration."

"It is a timely decision to partner with Excelity in this transformation journey as we start to build our shared services hub in this part of the region. Excelity has demonstrated their professionalism and flexibility as a regional provider of HCM solutions by presenting and recommending solutions that translate into cost-effective measures for the company. Given the proximity of both of our centers' operations, I am confident the transition and delivery will be a smooth and seamless one," said Mr Eric Tan, Regional CFO, Scholastic Asia.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of core literacy curriculum and professional services, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates quality books and ebooks, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, classroom magazines and other products and services that support children's learning both in school and at home. With operations in 14 international offices and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom collections, school and public libraries, retail and online. True to its mission of 97 years to encourage the personal and intellectual growth of all children beginning with literacy, the Company has earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families. For more information, find out more at http://www.scholastic.com.

About Excelity Global Solutions

Headquartered in Singapore, Excelity Global Solutions is the largest Asia-based HCM solutions service provider with close to 2 decades years' experience, partnering with over 450 clients to manage and administer their payroll & retirals functions in a more efficient and streamlined manner. Having its payroll delivery centers set up in Singapore, India, China, Philippines and Malaysia, Excelity Global process more than 1.2 million payslips each month and operates its proprietary payroll platform in 12 countries in the Asia Pacific region, delivered through Managed Service model. For more information, find out more at http://www.excelityglobal.com.

Media contact:

Pragati Puri

pragati@80-db.com

+91-9910770626

