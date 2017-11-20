Via Developments Plc - Sale of Plymouth Grove, Manchester

20 November 2017

Via Developments PLC

("Via' or "the Company')

Sale of Plymouth Grove, Manchester

Via Developments Plc, is pleased to announce the following:

On the 17 November 2017, Via entered into an Exchange agreement to sell Plymouth Grove, Manchester, a residential development site, for the sum of £2,500,000. The original purchase price of Plymouth Grove was £1,625,000.

The purchaser has paid a non-refundable deposit of £250,000 to the company in order to secure its purchase of the site. Completion of the purchase is scheduled for 29 November 2017.

